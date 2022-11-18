News

FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium loses warm-up against Egypt

Roberto Martinez started with key players like Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois.

18 November, 2022 22:40 IST
Belgium’s Kevin de Bruyne in action against Egypt.

Belgium’s Kevin de Bruyne in action against Egypt. | Photo Credit: AFP

A strong Belgium outfit lost its pre-FIFA World Cup warm-up fixture 1-2 against Egypt on Friday at the Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium in Kuwait.

Egypt took a 2-0 lead through Mostafa Mohamed and Trezeguet by the 46th minute. Belgium pulled one back through substitute Lois Openda in the 76th minute but couldn’t salvage an equaliser.

Roberto Martinez started with key players Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne, Yannik Carrasco, Axel Witsel, Michy Batshuayi, Thibaut Courtois and Toby Alderweireld.

An error by Kevin De Bruyne and an inspired pass from Mohamed Salah ensured goals for Egypt, which narrowly missed out on World Cup qualification in March, as it posted victory in a stop-start affair.

Striker Romelu Lukaku, who is nursing an injury, wasn’t part of the squad.

Belgium is in Group F and begins its World Cup campaign against Canada on November 24 before taking on Morocco and Croatia.

