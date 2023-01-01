News

Tunisia coach stays on despite missing World Cup target

Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri has had his contract extended for 12 more months until after next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals despite offering to resign following the World Cup in Qatar, the Tunisia Football Federation said.

Reuters
01 January, 2023 14:00 IST
01 January, 2023 14:00 IST
FILE PHOTO: Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri.

FILE PHOTO: Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri has had his contract extended for 12 more months until after next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals despite offering to resign following the World Cup in Qatar, the Tunisia Football Federation said.

Tunisia coach Jalel Kadri has had his contract extended for 12 more months until after next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals despite offering to resign following the World Cup in Qatar, the Tunisia Football Federation said.

Kadri met with the federation’s top officials over the weekend to assess the participation of the Tunisian team at the World Cup, where they drew with Denmark and lost to Australia before pulling off a shock win over France but still exiting after the first round.

Also Read
Pep Guardiola regrets Manchester City dropped points against Everton

The 51-year-old coach offered his resignation after failing to achieve his target of taking the team past the group stage. But the federation said it refused and instead extended the tenure of Kadri and his staff for an additional 12 months to include next January’s Cup of Nations finals in the Ivory Coast.

Kadri took over as Tunisia coach in February last year. His next task will be in March when Tunisia meet neighbours Libya in the qualifiers for the Cup of Nations finals.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

Slide shows

Netherlands vs Argentina, World Cup 2022 quarterfinal in pictures: Lautaro scores winning penalty as ARG qualifies for semis

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us