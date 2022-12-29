News

Mbappe: Will ‘never’ get over World Cup heartbreak

AFP
29 December, 2022 08:11 IST
PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side's second goal from penalty spot during the French League One match against Strasbourg.

PSG’s Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side’s second goal from penalty spot during the French League One match against Strasbourg. | Photo Credit: AP

“I think I’m never going to get over it,” Mbappe said, speaking 10 days after he scored a hat-trick in the final against Argentina which the South Americans won in a penalty shootout.

Mbappe said he had been through some “difficult times” since the defeat but he showed few signs of the setback in Qatar as he won and converted a 96th minute penalty to give PSG a last-gasp 2-1 win against Strasbourg on Ligue 1’s resumption following the World Cup break.

Ligue 1: Mbappe scores late penalty as 10-man PSG beats Strasbourg

“As I said to my teammates, there is no reason why the club should pay the price for the failure of the national team, they are two very different situations,” 24-year-old Mbappe said.

“It does me good to come back with a win and to have a link with the club, the supporters and my teammates.”

Neymar, who was left in tears after Brazil were knocked out by Croatia in the quarterfinals of the World Cup, was sent off for two yellow cards in PSG’s victory.

