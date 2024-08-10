MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian men’s hockey team receives thunderous welcome on return from Paris 2024 Olympics

The 16-member squad created history by winning back-to-back medals for the first time since the 1972 Olympics in Munich.

Published : Aug 10, 2024 12:53 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
The Paris Games saw the Indian men’s hockey defeat Australia by 3-2, for the first time after 52 years in the Olympics
The Paris Games saw the Indian men’s hockey defeat Australia by 3-2, for the first time after 52 years in the Olympics | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

The Paris Games saw the Indian men’s hockey defeat Australia by 3-2, for the first time after 52 years in the Olympics | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Indian men’s hockey team returned from the Paris 2024 Olympics campaign filled with new records and a bronze medal on Saturday. The 16-member squad, which boasted 11 members from the bronze-winning team in the Tokyo Olympics, created history by winning back-to-back medals for the first time since the 1972 Olympics in Munich.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh said, “It is very heart-warming to see Indian fans come out to receive and congratulate us for the bronze medal. The team left no stone unturned to prepare for the Olympics and to see your efforts bear fruit, to see the whole country rejoice in our victory, is an inexplicable feeling.”

The Paris Games saw the Indian men’s hockey defeat Australia by 3-2, for the first time after 52 years in the Olympics. The team pulled out another rabbit from the hat in the quarterfinals, where it defended with a man down for over 40 minutes to force penalty shootouts and win by 4-2, courtesy of heroics from PR Sreejesh.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: ‘Medal important for a better future of Indian hockey,’ says HI president Tirkey

Vice Captain Hardik Singh highlighted the camaraderie in the squad saying, ”The trust we had in each other, the unshakeable belief that a teammate will step right up to cover up if you miss a step, is what pushed us to always give our best on the field.”

Legendary goalkeeper, Sreejesh announced that he would retire before heading to Paris. Vowing to ‘Win it for Sreejesh’, the team made it all the way to the bronze medal match against Spain. Harmanpreet, the top scorer of the Paris 2024 Olympics with 10 goals, netted a brace to seal the victory in this do-or-die match.

“The Paris 2024 Olympics turned out to be an unforgettable experience, we will cherish these memories for some time to come. With this bronze medal, the team has proved that Indian Hockey is back on track. We are a force to be reckoned with and on our day, we can really be unstoppable,” Harmanpreet concluded.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Harmanpreet Singh /

PR Sreejesh /

Hockey India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian men’s hockey team receives thunderous welcome on return from Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Why was USA men’s team disqualified from 4x100m relay final?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: What happens if Vinesh Phogat wins CAS appeal asking for joint-silver medal? 
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vinesh Phogat disqualification appeal, CAS verdict August 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Aman Sehrawat’s quest for Paris Olympics glory: How the wrestler lost 5kg before bronze medal bout weigh-in
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Indian men’s hockey team receives thunderous welcome on return from Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  2. Vinesh Phogat disqualification appeal, CAS verdict August 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Live Updates, August 10, Day 15: Reetika Hooda in action in wrestling; Vinesh Phogat disqualification verdict likely today
    Team Sportstar
  4. Artistic swimming, Paris Olympics 2024: China in gold medal spot in duet event as twins rule the pool
    Reuters
  5. Boxing, Paris Olympics 2024: Muydinkhujaev wins welterweight gold as Uzbeks continue to shine
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian men’s hockey team receives thunderous welcome on return from Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Why was USA men’s team disqualified from 4x100m relay final?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: What happens if Vinesh Phogat wins CAS appeal asking for joint-silver medal? 
    Team Sportstar
  4. Vinesh Phogat disqualification appeal, CAS verdict August 10 updates
    Team Sportstar
  5. Aman Sehrawat’s quest for Paris Olympics glory: How the wrestler lost 5kg before bronze medal bout weigh-in
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment