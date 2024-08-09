Paris 2024 Olympics: ‘Medal important for a better future of Indian hockey,’ says HI president Tirkey

In the last half a century, the Indian hockey team had not secured two consecutive medals in the Olympics. When it retained its bronze medal here on Thursday, it was time for celebrations and overflow of emotions in the stands of the Yves du Manoir Stadium here.

For its rich history and the folklore stuff Indian hockey has provided for 96 years in the Olympics, it is not surprising when the countrymen react emotionally to an Olympic high.

In 2008, when Indian hockey saw its lowest point, by not qualifying for the Beijing Olympics, the then Union Sports Minister M.S. Gill had said that hockey is “India’s spiritual game.”

As the national side overcame several odds, starting from its disappointing outing in the home World Cup in January last year to being groomed by a new coach with about a year left for the Olympics, to finish third, it was a moment of joy for everyone and a reason for optimism.

“We may have won a bronze medal, but it is like a gold for us,” said former Indian hockey team captain and Hockey India (HI) president Dilip Tirkey.

“This medal is important for a better future of Indian hockey.”

In a country where cricket is a religion, hockey still touches an emotional chord.

Goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh, who retired from international hockey on a high after defending India to another bronze medal win, nicely puts the comparison between cricket and hockey into perspective.

“Cricket is a beautiful game. All the media showcases cricket a lot, and the others are not getting the opportunity to watch hockey, that is one of the reasons. The big difference is, I think, the financial differences. When it comes to hockey, we’ve got the emotions. The entire country attaches to the emotion by hockey.

“Our Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) said this to us, ‘Whatever happens, whoever wins a medal, but when Indian hockey teams win a medal, that’s special,’ and we feel it. And sometimes when you count money and the emotions, the love, I think, money says no. We care (for) what the people show us. That’s really important for us. They never give up on us. They always support.

“Even when we lose, they support us. Definitely, there are criticism. We need it, because without that, we can’t become the best. When we win, they’re always there to lift us with both their hands,” said Sreejesh.

Now, HI wants to cash in on the success to prepare players and coaches, by exposing them to top brand of hockey through the Hockey India League (HIL), for big events in future. “Our preparations for Los Angeles 2028 begins now. We will sit down and decide the course of action. We have to do well in the World Cup and Asian Games, which is the Olympic qualifier, as well,” said Tirkey.