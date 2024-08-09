Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 15: Indians in action — August 10 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.
The Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.
On August 10, Indian athletes will be in action in the golf women’s individual stroke play and women’s freestyle wrestling 76kg Round of 16.
INDIANS IN ACTION - AUGUST 10
