MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 15: Indians in action — August 10 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

On August 10, Indian athletes will be in action in the golf women’s individual stroke play and women’s freestyle wrestling 76kg Round of 16.

Published : Aug 09, 2024 21:56 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: India’s Reetika Hooda.
FILE PHOTO: India’s Reetika Hooda. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: India’s Reetika Hooda. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/The Hindu

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.

The Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

On August 10, Indian athletes will be in action in the golf women’s individual stroke play and women’s freestyle wrestling 76kg Round of 16.

INDIANS IN ACTION - AUGUST 10
12:30 - Golf - Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 4 - Diksha Dagar, Aditi Ashok
14:30 onwards - Wrestling - Women’s Freestyle 76kg 1/8 Final - Reetika Hooda vs Bernadett Nagy (Hungary)
Followed by - Wrestling - Women’s Freestyle 76kg 1/4 Final - Reetika Hooda (Subject to qualification)
21:45 onwards - Women’s Freestyle 76kg Semifinal - Reetika Hooda (Subject to qualification)

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Aman Sehrawat LIVE Updates, Wrestling bronze medal bout, Paris 2024 Olympics: Aman in action against Darian Doi Cruz
    Team Sportstar
  2. France vs Spain LIVE score, Paris 2024 Olympics: FRA 1-2 ESP; Fermin Lopez scores brace
    Team Sportstar
  3. An old injury, overthinking and will to satisfy India’s hopes: Neeraj Chopra at peace with Paris Olympics silver
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 15: Indians in action — August 10 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Stefanos Tsitsipas splits with father Apostolos as coach
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris Olympics 2024: Manu mania grips the world, from France to India

Jonathan Selvaraj
Red-letter day: Manu Bhaker won bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunil Gavaskar: India basking in glory of Manu’s Olympic medal and Leander, Vijay’s induction into Tennis Hall of Fame

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 15: Indians in action — August 10 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  2. An old injury, overthinking and will to satisfy India’s hopes: Neeraj Chopra at peace with Paris Olympics silver
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Ma shines as China retains men’s team table tennis gold
    Reuters
  4. Athletics LIVE Updates, Paris 2024 Olympics Day 14: Tebogo, Sha’Carri in action in 100m Relay; Karsten Warholm in 400m hurdles final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Will Neeraj Chopra be awarded prize money for silver medal in men’s javelin final?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Aman Sehrawat LIVE Updates, Wrestling bronze medal bout, Paris 2024 Olympics: Aman in action against Darian Doi Cruz
    Team Sportstar
  2. France vs Spain LIVE score, Paris 2024 Olympics: FRA 1-2 ESP; Fermin Lopez scores brace
    Team Sportstar
  3. An old injury, overthinking and will to satisfy India’s hopes: Neeraj Chopra at peace with Paris Olympics silver
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 15: Indians in action — August 10 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Stefanos Tsitsipas splits with father Apostolos as coach
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment