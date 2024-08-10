MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 15 Live Updates: USA overtakes China on top; India 69th after Aman Sehrawat’s bronze

Updated : Aug 10, 2024 10:25 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat of India and bronze medallist Gulomjon Abdullaev of Uzbekistan.
infoIcon

Bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat of India and bronze medallist Gulomjon Abdullaev of Uzbekistan. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The United States of America overtook China to claim the top spot on the Paris 2024 Olympics medal tally on Friday after bagging a haul of 33 gold, 39 silver and 39 bronze medals.

China, with as many gold medals (as the USA), sits second with fewer silver and bronze medals. while Australia is third place with 48 medals overall, including 18 gold.

India dropped to the 69th spot even after Aman Sehrawat won a bronze medal in the men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — MEDAL TALLY (Top 10 nations and India)

POS NOC GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL
1 United States 33 39 39 111
2 China 33 26 23 82
3 Australia 18 16 14 48
4 Japan 16 8 13 37
5 Great Britain 14 20 23 57
6 France 14 20 22 56
7 Republic of Korea 13 8 7 28
8 Netherlands 13 6 10 29
9 Germany 12 9 8 29
10 Italy 11 12 13 36
69 India 0 1 5 6

Last updated at 2:25 AM IST (August 10)

