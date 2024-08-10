Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 15 Live Updates: USA overtakes China on top; India 69th after Aman Sehrawat’s bronze

The United States of America overtook China to claim the top spot on the Paris 2024 Olympics medal tally on Friday after bagging a haul of 33 gold, 39 silver and 39 bronze medals.
China, with as many gold medals (as the USA), sits second with fewer silver and bronze medals. while Australia is third place with 48 medals overall, including 18 gold.
India dropped to the 69th spot even after Aman Sehrawat won a bronze medal in the men’s 57kg freestyle wrestling.
PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — MEDAL TALLY (Top 10 nations and India)
|POS
|NOC
|GOLD
|SILVER
|BRONZE
|TOTAL
|1
|United States
|33
|39
|39
|111
|2
|China
|33
|26
|23
|82
|3
|Australia
|18
|16
|14
|48
|4
|Japan
|16
|8
|13
|37
|5
|Great Britain
|14
|20
|23
|57
|6
|France
|14
|20
|22
|56
|7
|Republic of Korea
|13
|8
|7
|28
|8
|Netherlands
|13
|6
|10
|29
|9
|Germany
|12
|9
|8
|29
|10
|Italy
|11
|12
|13
|36
|69
|India
|0
|1
|5
|6
Last updated at 2:25 AM IST (August 10)
