FIFA World Cup final: Beckham, Elon Musk, Ranveer Singh among celebrities for France vs Argentina

The FIFA World Cup final, aside from the galaxy of football stars on the pitch, also witnessed a horde of international celebrities in attendance to watch Argentina take on France.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk was seen to be enjoying the game from the stands.

England football legend David Beckham also shared pictures of himself and his son from the game. Also in attendance was Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba, with the latter rooting for his national side, France.

Indian actor Ranveer Singh and cricket legend Ravi Shastri too were present at the stadium and shared a video expressing their joy at being present for the grand finale.

French Support

French President Emmanuel Macron is also at the stands, cheering loud and clear for his side.

Mollywood Superstars in Attendance

At Lusail Stadium, joining the world to witness the clash of the titans and partake in the world's favourite madness!

Kerala’s film industry, the Mollywood, was represented by its biggest stars - Mohanlal and Mammootty.