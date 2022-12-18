News

FIFA World Cup final: Beckham, Elon Musk, Ranveer Singh among celebrities for France vs Argentina

The FIFA World Cup final, aside from the galaxy of football stars on the pitch, also witnessed a horde of international celebrities in attendance to watch Argentina take on France.

Team Sportstar
18 December, 2022 22:07 IST
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - The Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2022 Elon Musk is pictured in the stands REUTERS/Carl Recine

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - The Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2022 Elon Musk is pictured in the stands REUTERS/Carl Recine | Photo Credit: CARL RECINE

Twitter CEO Elon Musk was seen to be enjoying the game from the stands.

England football legend David Beckham also shared pictures of himself and his son from the game. Also in attendance was Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba, with the latter rooting for his national side, France.

Indian actor Ranveer Singh and cricket legend Ravi Shastri too were present at the stadium and shared a video expressing their joy at being present for the grand finale.

French Support

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) gesture ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino (L) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) gesture ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT

French President Emmanuel Macron is also at the stands, cheering loud and clear for his side.

Mollywood Superstars in Attendance

Kerala’s film industry, the Mollywood, was represented by its biggest stars - Mohanlal and Mammootty.

