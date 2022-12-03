Argentina and Australia meet in the second Round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup at the Al Rayyan Stadium on Sunday.

Argentina, led by its talisman Lionel Messi, made the Round of 16 after having survived a shocking 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia in its opening game of Qatar 2022. It won its next two games against Mexico and Poland by 2-0 scorelines on each occasion.

The Socceroos lost their first game in Group D as well, blown away like a tin roof against France. The full-time score had read 4-1. However, it bounced back to register 1-0 victories over Tunisia and Denmark.

Lionel Messi, who has two goals for Argentina, is the top pick for captaincy and would be expected to have a decisive say again in the Round of 16 match. Both Argentina and Australia have two clean sheets so far but Emiliano Martinez offers a safer bet in goal. Forwards Julian Alvarez and Mitchell Duke come into the fixture with a goal apiece.

ARG vs AUS FANTASY DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM PICKS

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

Defenders: Nicolas Otamendi, Aziz Behich, Nahuel Molina

Midfielders:Angel Di Maria (vc), Mathew Leckie, Rodrigo De Paul, Aaron Mooy

Forwards:Lionel Messi (c), Mitchell Duke, Julian Alvarez

Team Composition: ARG 7:4 AUS; Credits Left: 9.0