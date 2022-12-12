FIFA World Cup: Top five goals of the quarterfinals in Qatar 2022

The FIFA World Cup quarterfinals came to an end with Croatia, Argentina, Morocco, and reigning champion France qualifying to the semifinal.

As the stage is all set for an exciting last four battle, here are the top five goals from the recently concluded quarterfinals:

Aurelien Tchouameni vs England:

Tchouameni in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Defending champion France progressed into the World Cup semifinal after a 2-1 win against England. Les Bleus took an early lead via an Aurilien Tchouameni long-range stunner. Kylian Mbappe initiated France’s attack with a brilliant run in the middle, dribbling past Declan Rice’s challenge, to find Ousmane Dembele on the edge of the box. The defense crowded Dembele, forcing a pass to Antoine Griezmann and the Atletico Madrid star pulled it back to Tchouameni, who fired the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal from almost 30 yards, leaving Jordan Pickford, the English goalie stunned.

Wout Weghorst vs Argentina:

Weghorst puts the ball past Martinez. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Wout Weghorst scored a brace against Argentina, but in vain as the Netherlands missed it by a whisker and was ousted in the penalty shootouts, in the World Cup quarterfinal. The second goal was special because of its nature and its timeliness. Ten minutes were added to the regulation 90 minutes and the Dutch were trailing till the last minute of the added time, then came the twist which delayed Netherlands’ elimination by another thirty-odd minutes. The Netherlands got a free-kick right at the edge of the box. Teun Koopmeiners stepped up for the free-kick and instead of shooting, he passed it on for Weghorst, who was waiting inside the box, and capitalised on the move as he slammed the ball past a flabbergasted Emiliano Martinez.

Youssef En Nesyri vs Portugal:

En Nesyri scored a towering header that helped Morocco beat Portugal. | Photo Credit: AP

Youssef En-Nesyri kept the African dream alive with a match-winning header against Portugal, which guided Morocco into the World Cup semifinal. The quarterfinal at the Al Thumama stadium looked all set to be goalless at half-time but En-Nesyri broke the deadlock. A lofted cross from the left side by Yahia Attiyat-Allah saw En-Nesyri leap and put the ball into the back of an unguarded net with a towering header.

Neymar vs Croatia:

Neymar in action. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

It was ecstasy in the extra-time and agony at the full-time whistle for Brazil, as it was eliminated after a penalty shootout loss against Croatia. The teams were inseparable throughout the 90 minutes and the match moved into extra time. Selecao took the lead in the injury time of the extra time. Neymar received the ball in the middle and sliced his way into the Croatian six-yard box, playing one-twos with Rodrygo and then with Paqueta before finding the back of the net, guarded by Dominik Livakovic to make it 1-0.

Olivier Giroud vs England:

Olivier Giroud scored in the 78th minute as France took an unassailable 2-1 lead against England. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The probability of France defending its title was ever so slightly dented as Harry Kane equalised for England in the 55 th minute via a penalty. England was on the front foot, as the momentum shifted after Kane’s goal, but was stunned 12 minutes from time when Olivier Giroud headed in Antonie Griezmann’s excellent cross as France took an unassailable 2-1 lead against England. .