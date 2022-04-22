Football Football Frappart to be first woman to referee French Cup final Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee the French Cup final when Nice face Nantes next month, the country's football federation (FFF) said on Thursday. Reuters 22 April, 2022 09:22 IST File Photo of Stephanie Frappart. - AP Reuters 22 April, 2022 09:22 IST Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee the French Cup final when Nice face Nantes next month, the country's football federation (FFF) said on Thursday.Frappart, 38, was the first female to referee a Ligue 1 game, in 2019. She also took charge of the UEFA Super Cup that year and a men's Champions League match in 2020."Her appointment rewards both her work and her performance. It is well deserved," Pascal Garibian, technical director of refereeing at the FFF, said in a statement.Nantes will meet Nice in the final at the Stade de France in Paris on May 7. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :