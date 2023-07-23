MagazineBuy Print

Haaland scores twice as Man City hits five in Tokyo friendly

Haaland, Stones, Alvarez and Rodri get on the scoresheet as Man City beats J-League champion Yokohama F-Marinos in first pre-season match.

Published : Jul 23, 2023 19:07 IST , TOKYO - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Erling Haaland of Manchester City celebrates the third goal during the preseason friendly match between Manchester City and Yokohama F.Marinos at National Stadium on July 23, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan.
infoIcon

Erling Haaland scored a brace as Manchester City roared back from two goals down to beat J-League champion Yokohama F-Marinos 5-3 on Sunday in its first match of a pre-season tour of Japan.

John Stones, Julian Alvarez and Rodri were also on target for Pep Guardiola’s side in their first outing since completing a historic treble by winning the Champions League final last month.

Only four of the players who started that game were in the initial City XI against Marinos in Tokyo, and after 27 minutes they found themselves a goal down.

Julian Alvarez of Manchester City celebrates the second goal during the preseason friendly match between Manchester City and Yokohama F.Marinos at National Stadium on July 23, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan.
lightbox-info

Anderson Lopes latched onto the rebound after Stefan Ortega saved his initial shot, converting crisply into the bottom corner.

Right-back Ken Matsubara made it 2-0 only 10 minutes later, expertly steering home with his first touch after fellow full-back Katsuya Nagato had crossed into his path from the left wing.

Stones pulled one back for City in the 40th minute, coolly slotting home from just inside the area after Alvarez’s lay-off.

Two minutes later City was level as Marinos goalkeeper Jun Ichimori surrendered possession cheaply under pressure from Kalvin Phillips, and Alvarez was on hand to stroke home.

Also Read: Shaw sent off as Jamaica hold France to goalless draw in FIFA Women’s World Cup

Haaland, one of 10 outfield changes made by Guardiola at half-time, didn’t take long to put City ahead.

The Norwegian -- who scored 52 goals in his debut season at City -- fired home from an acute angle after receiving possession from fellow substitute Phil Foden in the 52nd minute.

Rodri, whose goal sealed the Champions League title in Istanbul, added a fourth 20 minutes later.

Kenta Inoue struck a late consolation for Marinos with four minutes to play before Haaland tapped home his second in the second minute of stoppage time.

City will next play Bayern Munich on Wednesday in Tokyo. They then travel to Seoul to take on Atletico Madrid.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
Team India will traverse 8400 kms over 35 days during the group phase of the 2023 ODI World Cup, venturing into nine cities.

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
