Telles reunites with Ronaldo as he leaves Man United to joins Al-Nassr

Telles, who won the Europa League last season while on loan at Sevilla, will be reunited with former United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at his new club.

Published : Jul 23, 2023 17:20 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Alex Telles of Manchester United in action during the Pre-Season friendly match between Melbourne Victory and Manchester United at Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 15, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.
File Photo: Alex Telles of Manchester United in action during the Pre-Season friendly match between Melbourne Victory and Manchester United at Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 15, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

File Photo: Alex Telles of Manchester United in action during the Pre-Season friendly match between Melbourne Victory and Manchester United at Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 15, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Brazilian full-back Alex Telles has left Manchester United to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr on a contract until 2025, the two clubs announced on Sunday.

The 30-year-old, who won the Europa League last season while on loan at Sevilla, will be reunited with former United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at his new club.

Financial details were not disclosed although media reports suggested United would receive around 6 million pounds (7.71 million USD) for the deal.

“A new adventure beckons for @AT13Oficial. Thank you for everything, and good luck, Alex,” United posted on Twitter.

Al-Nassr released a photograph of the defender holding their yellow jersey and a video, in which Ronaldo could be seen smiling in the background.

The Saudi Pro League has attracted many players since Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr last December in a mega deal.

Al-Nassr, which finished second in the league last season, was banned by FIFA earlier this month from registering new players due to outstanding debts.

Also Read: FIFA WWC 2023: Netherlands edges out debutants Portugal in Women’s World Cup opener

According to reports, the outstanding debts were related to the transfer of Nigerian attacker Ahmed Musa, who moved to Al-Nassr from English side Leicester City in 2018.

In a ruling in October 2021, FIFA said Al-Nassr still had to pay a sum of 460,000 euros ($513,544) to Leicester for the signing of Musa, who played 62 games for the Saudi Arabian club in all competitions, scoring 14 goals, before leaving in 2020.

Related Topics

Alex Telles /

Cristiano Ronaldo /

Al Nassr /

Manchester United

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
Team India will traverse 8400 kms over 35 days during the group phase of the 2023 ODI World Cup, venturing into nine cities.

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
