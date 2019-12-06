I-League: Ten man Gokulam downs Arrows, goes top of table

Henry Kisekka's goal helped Gokulam Kerala FC get past the Indian Arrows in their I-League encounter at the Tilak Maidan on Friday.

Gokulam coach Valera played both Kisekka and Trinidadian captain Marcus Joseph upfront while Arrows’ new coach Shanmugam Venkatesh also began with a regulation 4-4-2, with Vikram Partap Singh and Aman Chetri upfront.

Gokulam started strongly and both the striker missing a couple of sitters in the opening 20 minutes. The Arrows also found their grooves, with Vikram Partap particularly impressive with his runs down the right.

The young Samik Mitra manning the goal for the Arrows was also on-song at the other end, who made sure the teams went into the break on level terms.

Gokulam took the lead less than five minutes into the second half. A long ball found Kisekka in the right and the Ugandan got away from his markers and placed the ball into the left corner of the Arrows net.

In the 76th minute, Samik made a brilliant save again to deny Joseph after a wonder Gokulam move saw his header deflect off a defender and on its way into the goal.

Gokulam was down to ten men five minutes later after Andre Etienne's last man challenge brought down Aman Chetri but held on to wrap up the victory.

GKFC has now won both its games and sits on top of the table with six points.