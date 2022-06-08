Football Football AFC Asian Cup qualifiers: Chhetri brace leads India to 2-0 win over Cambodia Skipper Sunil Chhetri's brace helped India beat Cambodia 2-0 in its first Groud D match of the final round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday. Team Sportstar 08 June, 2022 22:27 IST Indian captain Sunil Chhetri. (File Photo) - REUTERS Team Sportstar 08 June, 2022 22:27 IST Skipper Sunil Chhetri's brace helped India beat Cambodia 2-0 in its first Groud D match of the final round of the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers at the Salt Lake Stadium (VYBK) in Kolkata on Wednesday.More to follow... Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :