India women's football team to begin camp in Goa from December 1

India’s women's senior national football team will begin its first camp in Goa on December 1. A total of 30 players have been summoned by head coach Maymol Rocky for the camp to kick-start their preparations for the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022, which will be hosted in India.

A detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been prepared for the resumption of the team training, which lays down numerous COVID-19 protocols and guidelines in an exhaustive manner.

Abhishek Yadav, Director, National Teams, AIFF mentioned that the team is eager to return to the field as soon as possible. "The team is eager to get back on the pitch as soon as possible. The last few months have been unprecedented but we are taking cautious steps to take Indian Football forward together. The AFC Women's Asian Cup is in sight and we have to be at the top of our preparations by the time the tournament kicks off,” he said.

He further stressed that the safety of the team is of 'paramount importance'.