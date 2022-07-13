Vladan Kordic signs for Gokulam Kerala ahead of 2022-23 season

Gokulam Kerala FC on Wednesday strengthened its title bid with acquisition of former Montenegro U-21 striker Vladan Kordic for the 2022-23 season.

The 24-year-old brushed aside any sort of jitters after signing for the two time I-League champion. "I don't feel any pressure at all just because they are the defending champions. I am looking forward to contributing as much as I can to the club because I too, come with a winning mentality, having just won promotion with my previous club Arsenal Tivat."

Kordic is unfazed with an overseas career move at such a young age, looking to enjoy his first brush with Asian football. "Yes, usually only players who are nearing the end of their careers will contemplate playing overseas. However, at my age and this stage of my career, I see this as a stepping stone to something greater. It took me some time to digest the notion that I would be playing in a country with diverse cultures and religions. However, I am always open to the idea of learning other traditions and adopting a new way of life. I learnt that Asians are very polite and hospitable and I hope that I will be accepted as one of their own, in particular the Gokulam Kerala fans."

Kordic chooses not to set any hefty targets for the new season. He says, “I like what I have seen so far and I see this as a superb chance to prove myself and achieve as much as I can because a football career is short. My goal is to be ready and keep a clean bill of health. When I am in full flight, nothing can stop me. I look forward to being part of the Gokulam family in the next 10 months and hopefully when the season has ended, I can put my hand on my chest and claim that I have played my part in leading the club to the Indian Super League."