IWL 2023: East Bengal pick up pace with consecutive wins

The win means East Bengal have found their rhythm after a slow start to the season. On the other hand, the result has Mata Rukmani still searching for their first points of the campaign.

PTI
02 May, 2023 22:31 IST
East Bengal’s Mousumi Murmu

East Bengal’s Mousumi Murmu | Photo Credit: East Bengal FC

East Bengal downed Mata Rukmani FC 2-0 in a Group A match of the Indian Women’s League at the TransStadia here on Tuesday.

This was the Kolkata team’s second consecutive victory in three matches after losing the opening encounter against Gokulam Kerala FC.

Though the Red and Gold Brigade proved to be the better side in most parts of the match, the team from Chhattisgarh had a good opportunity to have a breakthrough in the 10th minute.

Had Priyanka Kashyap not headed wide from close range off a Devika Yadav cross, it would have been an early lead for Mata Rukmani.

East Bengal took charge of the game thereafter and the debutants finally capitalised on an opportunity in the 25th minute from a corner. Mamata Singh’s cross was headed in by forward Mousumi Murmu as East Bengal took a 1-0 lead.

In the 71st minute, Laxmi Podiyami of Mata Rukmani managed to thwart Rimpa Haldar from a scoring position, but Haldar, however, found success two minutes later when she beat the goalkeeper and slotted home to make it 2-0.

Gokulam Kerala make short work of HOPS FC

Gokulam Kerala continued their winning streak in the IWL as they picked up a 3-0 win over HOPS FC at the Shahibaug Police Stadium.

The top scorer of the league, the Nepal striker Sabitra Bhandari took her tally to 11 goals in three matches in the current edition as she netted twice for the Malabarians in the second half.

Asem Roja Devi, too, got on the scoresheet as she opened the scoring for Gokulam Kerala in the 38th minute.

Misaka United, Mumbai Knights play a goalless draw

Misaka United FC and Mumbai Knights took home a point each after playing out a goalless draw at the TransStadia on Tuesday.

Sports Odisha back on winning track

Sports Odisha bounced back to winning ways after defeating Kahaani FC 3-0 at Shahibaug Police Stadium.

A brace from Rekha Poudel and a late strike from substitute Nisha helped the side grab the three points, after losing out last time against Gokulam Kerala.

While the result lifts Sports Odisha’s prospects, at the other end, it piles more misery on Ahmedabad-based Kahaani, who now have suffered three back-to-back defeats in the meet

