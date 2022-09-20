Defending Copa America champion and two-time World champion Argentina will open its FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign against Saudi Arabia with the Albicelestes being the clear favourites to win.

This will be Argentina’s 13th consecutive World Cup appearance having participated in each edition since 1974 in Germany.

🇦🇷 Congratulations Argentina 👏👏👏



🏆 The two-time #WorldCup champions have secured their ticket to Qatar ✈️🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/3vuyoihqCz — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 17, 2021

Argentina qualified for Qatar 2022 after finishing as the runner-up in the CONMEBOL qualifying tournament. It has enjoyed an undefeated qualifying campaign as of now. Out of the 17 matches, Lionel Scaloni’s men have won 11 matches and drawn six.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw: Group guide

The Albicelestes have an exciting crop of players in the mix. The team will be led by veteran Lionel Messi, Argentina’s top-scorer, who will be playing his fifth World Cup.

Argentina’s total of 137 goals scored at the FIFA World Cup is bettered only by Brazil (229) and Germany (226).

Manager: Lionel Scaloni

Argentina's World Cup record:

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 81 43 15 23 137 93

When is Argentina playing in the world cup?

⦿ November 23 – Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – 3:30 PM – Lusail Stadium

November 23 – Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – 3:30 PM – Lusail Stadium ⦿ November 27 – Argentina vs Mexico – 12:30 AM – Lusail Stadium

November 27 – Argentina vs Mexico – 12:30 AM – Lusail Stadium ⦿ December 1 – Poland vs Argentina – 12:30 AM – Stadium 974