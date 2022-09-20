International

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina’s fixtures in Qatar, schedule, match timings, where to watch

FIFA World Cup 2022 will be Argentina’s 13th consecutive World Cup appearance having participated in each edition since 1974 in Germany.

Team Sportstar
20 September, 2022 16:59 IST
The Albicelestes, with an exciting crop of players in the mix, will be led by veteran Lionel Messi, Argentina’s top-scorer, who will be playing his fifth World Cup. 

Defending Copa America champion and two-time World champion Argentina will open its FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign against Saudi Arabia with the Albicelestes being the clear favourites to win.

This will be Argentina’s 13th consecutive World Cup appearance having participated in each edition since 1974 in Germany.

Argentina qualified for Qatar 2022 after finishing as the runner-up in the CONMEBOL qualifying tournament. It has enjoyed an undefeated qualifying campaign as of now. Out of the 17 matches, Lionel Scaloni’s men have won 11 matches and drawn six.

The Albicelestes have an exciting crop of players in the mix. The team will be led by veteran Lionel Messi, Argentina’s top-scorer, who will be playing his fifth World Cup.

Argentina’s total of 137 goals scored at the FIFA World Cup is bettered only by Brazil (229) and Germany (226).

Manager: Lionel Scaloni

Argentina's World Cup record:

PlayedWonDrewLostGFGA
8143152313793

When is Argentina playing in the world cup?

  • ⦿ November 23 – Argentina vs Saudi Arabia – 3:30 PM – Lusail Stadium
  • ⦿ November 27 – Argentina vs Mexico – 12:30 AM – Lusail Stadium
  • ⦿ December 1 – Poland vs Argentina – 12:30 AM – Stadium 974
Where can I watch Argentina’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD in India.
Where can I live stream Argentina’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live streamed on VOOT Select and JioTV.

