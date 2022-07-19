Football

ISL 2022-23: FC Goa sign Morocco international Noah Sadaoui

Sadaoui is the Goan club’s fourth foreign signing in this transfer window, following Alvaro Vazquez, Fares Arnaout and Iker Guarrotxena.

PTI
19 July, 2022 18:20 IST
Noah Sadaoui has made four appearances for the Moroccan National Team so far and was part of the side which won the 2020 African Nations Cup.

Noah Sadaoui has made four appearances for the Moroccan National Team so far and was part of the side which won the 2020 African Nations Cup.

FC Goa has completed the signing of winger Noah Sadaoui, the Indian Super League club said on Tuesday.

Having penned a two-year deal with the Gaurs, the Moroccan international will represent it till the summer of 2024.

“The club is not new to me, we’ve been speaking to each other for nearly two years now, and I’ve used this time to follow them and their performances in the Indian Super League, Durand Cup and so on,” Sadaoui said after signing on the dotted line.

“What really got me wanting to sign with FC Goa was their hunger to win matches and trophies. It was quite evident in the videos of the team playing that I watched. Later, I spoke to the head coach (Carlos Pena) and he made me feel welcome.

“I had offers from clubs in other countries as well, but when the coach himself had a chat with me and made it clear that he believes in my abilities, it gave me the confidence to decide that I’m joining them,” he added.

Sadaoui is the club’s fourth foreign signing for the 2022-23 season, following Alvaro Vazquez, Fares Arnaout and Iker Guarrotxena.

