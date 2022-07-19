Mumbai City FC signs Greg Stewart on two-year deal

Scottish attacking midfielder Greg Stewart joined Mumbai City FC on a two-year deal that will keep him at the club until May 2024.

Born in Stirling, Greg started his youth career first at the Rangers’ Academy and made his senior debut for Cowdenbeath, spending four seasons at the club.

He joined Dundee FC in 2014 and made the shortlist for the PFA Scotland Players' Player of the Year award twice in row, in 2015 and 2016.

In 2016, he moved to English club Birmingham City, where he also enjoyed loan spells at Aberdeen and Kilmarnock.

After spending three seasons in Birmingham, Greg moved to Rangers in 2019, where he was a key member of Steven Gerrard’s squad. He helped Rangers secure a historic Scottish Premiership title in the 2020-21 season.

The 32-year-old was pivotal in Jamshedpur FC’s ISL League Winners’ Shield triumph in 2021-22. Stewart registered 10 goals and 10 assists and was the leading assist-maker last season. He was also voted the ‘Hero of the League’ in his debut ISL campaign.

“I’m delighted to be here at Mumbai City. The club outlined their plans and their ambitions right from the outset and I believe joining Mumbai City is the right step forward to continue my journey in India. The club and the coach Des Buckingham intend to build on what was an momentous season for Mumbai City last time out, including a strong performance in the AFC Champions League, and I believe we can add to the success the club has enjoyed in the recent past,” the footballer said.

“Having experienced the ISL up and close for a season now, I believe we’ve got a young but a strong and competent squad. I am eager to get on with pre-season, meet my new teammates and make some fantastic memories with the club and the people that make the club, especially our fans,” he added.

“Greg is a hugely talented player who has demonstrated this on many occasions last season and to be able to bring him into our group is something I am very excited about. He is able to play as a forward as well as a more attacking midfield player, not only bringing people into the game around him but equally able to turn games in key moments by himself. With his vast experience, Greg knows what it takes to be successful and I am confident he will play an important role around the young squad here and at Mumbai City in the near future.,” Head Coach Des Buckingham said.