ISL: NEUFC's Camara leads Mauritania challenge in AFCON

NorthEast United FC (NEUFC)'s Khassa Camara will lead Mauritania challenge in the African Cup of Nations in Cameroon this month.

Camara, who was signed by Indian Super League (ISL) side NEUFC in 2020, is the star player for the 103rd ranked side in the world and has 40 caps and a goal.

The 29-year-old defensive midfielder played in seven matches in the ISL this season, and has a goal, a stoppage-time winner against FC Goa, to his name.

NEUFC has struggled for form and is currently 10th on the points table after 10 outings and head coach Khalid Jamil will miss the services of his talismanic midfieder for the whole of January and possibly beyond.

On his departure, Jamil said, "It is out of control because he’s not here. He’s out for his national duty. If it’s out of our control, we cannot do anything to solve it."

Mauritania are alongside Gambia, Mali and Tunisia in Group F and Camara's side will have a tall ask in progressing into the Round-of-16 stage. Mauritania begins its campaign on Wednesday against Gambia.