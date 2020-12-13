Italian World Cup hero Rossi's home burgled during funeral

The home of late Italian World Cup-winning forward Paolo Rossi was burgled during his funeral on Saturday, the ANSA news agency reported.

Rossi, who led Italy to its 1982 World Cup title with six goals in the tournament, died aged 64 on Thursday and his funeral took place in Vicenza on Saturday morning.

Thousands attend Paolo Rossi's funeral in Vicenza

ANSA said that, when she returned to their house in the Tuscan village of Bucine, his wife Federica Cappelletti found the house had been burgled and valuables stolen, including a watch. It said forensic police were investigating.

Rossi and his family lived in a farmhouse in Poggio Cennina, a resort overlooking the Val d'Ambra southeast of Florence, where Rossi ran an organic farming company.