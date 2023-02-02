Watch: Fans speak on January window 2022-23 deadline day transfers

Recap: Noteworthy transfers on deadline day

Enzo Fernandez to Chelsea: Chelsea reached an agreement with Benfica to sign Argentina World Cup winner Enzo Fernandez for a British record 105 million pounds ($129 million) in a deal till June, 2031.

Jorginho to Arsenal: English Premier League side Arsenal has acquired the services of Jorginho from city rival Chelsea in a deal worth 12 million pounds. Jorginho signed a one-year contract with an option to extend by one year.

Marcel Sabitzer to Manchester United: Manchester United completed its third winter signing, on deadline day, securing the signature of Austrian midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on a loan deal till the end of the season.

Pedro Porro to Tottenham Hotspur: Tottenham Hotspur signed Spanish right back Pedro Porro from Portuguese side Sporting on loan until the end of the season with an obligation to make the deal permanent in the summer.

Matt Doherty to Atletico Madrid: Tottenham Hotspur and Matt Doherty mutually agreed to the termination of Matt Doherty’s contract to enable him to join Atletico Madrid on a free move.