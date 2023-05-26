Jorge Pereyra Díaz signs contract extension with Mumbai City FC

Argentine midfielder Jorge Pereyra Diaz has signed a new one-year contract with Mumbai City FC, extending his stay with the Club until the end of the 2023-24 season, the ISL club announced on Friday.

Also Read BFC’s Thoi Singh making waves after starring in Reliance Foundation Development League

The 32-year-old forward was instrumental in Mumbai City FC’s season as the Islanders’ secured the Indian Super League Winners’ Shield in the 2022-23 campaign. Díaz scored 12 goals and provided 10 assists across all competitions. The Argentine finished with the third highest goal contributions for the Islanders, along with Greg Stewart and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

“My journey at this club has been nothing short of amazing. We have achieved great performances as a team and the unity on the field has been exceptional. I take pride in what I have been able to contribute to the team’s success last season, and I am eagerly anticipating another incredible season ahead.

“Coach Des Buckingham’s vision for the team aligns perfectly with the players, including myself. Everybody here at Mumbai City share the same direction and we are all dedicated to achieving success together for our fans and for the Mumbai City family,” Diaz said.

Díaz began his career back home in Argentina with Club Ferro before moving to Club Atlético Lanús. The forward has represented clubs like Johor Darul Ta’zim (Malaysia), Club Atlético Indipendiente & Club León (Argentina), Club Bolivar (Bolivia) and San Marcos (Chile). The 32-year old turned out for Club Atlético Platense where he was loaned out to fellow ISL side Kerala Blasters before joining Mumbai City FC in August 2022.