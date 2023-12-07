Juventus is welcome to rejoin the European Club Association (ECA) after the Italian outfit signalled it will pull out of the European Super League project, ECA chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on Thursday.
The ECA represents more than 440 clubs across the continent, although it is dominated by the big teams, including nine of the 12 initially involved in the planned breakaway Super League.
Juventus, which along with Real Madrid and Barcelona have not rejoined the ECA after their exclusion in 2021, said in July it had initiated the procedure to pull out of the Super League project.
“If they stop what they are trying to fight for, which I think is a stupid project, they are always most welcome,” Al-Khelaifi told reporters after an ECA board meeting in Copenhagen.
“I spoke to the owner and, you know, he called me and I think they want to be back. They are definitely most welcome,” Al-Khelaifi said.
He did not elaborate on the timeline but said: “It’s a new process.”
Al-Khelaifi, who is also president of French champions Paris Saint-Germain, took over as ECA chairman when former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli, who had supported the idea of a European Super League, stepped down in 2021.
Agnelli and the Juve board resigned in November last year.
Juventus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Latest on Sportstar
- Juventus welcome to rejoin ECA says football body chairman Al-Khelaifi
- ISL 2023-24: East Bengal captain Harmanjot Khabra suffers injury during NorthEast United clash
- Indian sports news wrap, December 7
- Salah aims for hat trick of African best player awards on shortlist with Hakimi and Osimhen
- Olympic champion Abhinav Bindra becomes mentor of NRAI free of cost to help Indian shooters for Paris 2024
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE