Juventus welcome to rejoin ECA says football body chairman Al-Khelaifi

The ECA represents more than 440 clubs across the continent, although it is dominated by the big teams, including nine of the 12 initially involved in the planned breakaway Super League.

Published : Dec 07, 2023 19:56 IST , COPENHAGEN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Juventus said in July it had initiated the procedure to pull out of the Super League project.
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Juventus said in July it had initiated the procedure to pull out of the Super League project. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: Juventus said in July it had initiated the procedure to pull out of the Super League project. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Juventus is welcome to rejoin the European Club Association (ECA) after the Italian outfit signalled it will pull out of the European Super League project, ECA chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi said on Thursday.

The ECA represents more than 440 clubs across the continent, although it is dominated by the big teams, including nine of the 12 initially involved in the planned breakaway Super League.

Juventus, which along with Real Madrid and Barcelona have not rejoined the ECA after their exclusion in 2021, said in July it had initiated the procedure to pull out of the Super League project.

“If they stop what they are trying to fight for, which I think is a stupid project, they are always most welcome,” Al-Khelaifi told reporters after an ECA board meeting in Copenhagen.

“I spoke to the owner and, you know, he called me and I think they want to be back. They are definitely most welcome,” Al-Khelaifi said.

He did not elaborate on the timeline but said: “It’s a new process.”

Al-Khelaifi, who is also president of French champions Paris Saint-Germain, took over as ECA chairman when former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli, who had supported the idea of a European Super League, stepped down in 2021.

Agnelli and the Juve board resigned in November last year.

Juventus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

