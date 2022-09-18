Football

Phillips out of England squad for Nations League due to shoulder injury - Report

The 26-year-old has struggled with injuries after transferring from Leeds United in the summer. He has only played for 14 minutes in total across three games for City.

Reuters
File image of Kalvin Phillips

File image of Kalvin Phillips

Manchester City and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips will not be available for the upcoming Nations League games against Italy and Germany due to a shoulder injury, and may even be a doubt for the World Cup starting in November, the BBC reported.

Phillips may need surgery, which could put his availability for the Qatar World Cup in doubt, the BBC said.

Representatives for Manchester City could not be reached for comment.

The player has earned 23 caps for England since making his debut in 2020 and featured at the European Championships last year, where coach Gareth Southgate’s team lost in the final to Italy in a penalty shootout.

England will play Italy in Milan on Sept. 23 before hosting Germany three days later, while their first game in the World Cup is on Nov. 21 against Iran.

The squad*:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Nottingham Forest, loan from Manchester United), Nick Pope (Newcastle United), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Chelsea), Conor Coady (Everton, loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Fikayo Tomori (AC Milan), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham United), James Ward-Prowse (Southampton)

Forwards: Tammy Abraham (AS Roma), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Ivan Toney (Brentford)

*excluding Kalvin Phillips

