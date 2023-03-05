Football

Mbappe surpasses Cavani, becomes PSG’s all-time leading scorer

Mbappe found the back of the net two minutes into stoppage time for his 201st goal in all competitions with PSG, improving the mark he shared with Edinson Cavani.

Team Sportstar
PARIS 05 March, 2023 08:46 IST
PSG forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side’s fourth goal during the Ligue 1 game against Nantes at the Parc des Princes on March 4, 2023.

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side’s fourth goal during the Ligue 1 game against Nantes at the Parc des Princes on March 4, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Kylian Mbappe became Paris Saint Germain’s all-time leading scorer when he extended his team’s lead during a 4-2 home win against Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Mbappe found the back of the net two minutes into stoppage time for his 201st goal in all competitions with PSG, improving the mark he shared with Edinson Cavani.

Mbappe entered the Nantes box and dodged the defender to slot the ball home past goalkeeper Alban Lafont to script the record for the most goals for PSG.

The club organised a small felicitation ceremony after the final whistle, with a big portrait of Mbappe displayed at the Parc des Princes.

“It’s very special to be here. The last time I was here was to announce I was staying (to extend his contract), it’s an honour to be here as the club’s top scorer,” said Mbappe.

“It’s a privilege to be a PSG player, to play in this historic shirt, for the biggest club in France.”

With Reuters inputs

