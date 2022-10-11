Mbappe wants to leave PSG in January: Reports

Football

Liverpool is reported to be the preferred destination for the French forward after his request to leave the club in the January transfer window.

11 October, 2022 20:29 IST
Kylain Mbappe has asked the club to leave in the January transfer window.

Kylian Mbappe has asked Paris Saint Germain management to leave the club in the January transfer window, Spanish newspaper Marca reported on Tuesday.

The relationship between the player and the club hierarchy is believed to have broken down leading to the French forward asking for a departure from the club.

Reports have previously claimed that Mbappe’s relation with Lionel Messi and Neymar has also deteriorated since his contract renewal. Brazil forward Neymar avoided a clear answer when asked about his relationship with Mbappe during an international break this year.

Mbappe had signed a bumper three-year contract extension with PSG in May which made him the highest-paid footballer. It was reported that he even got a role in the club’s sporting project, and had a say in the sacking of former manager Mauricio Pochettino and sporting director Leonardo.

The contract extension came after Real Madrid and Liverpool made attempts to sign the 23-year-old. The latter is reported to be the preferred destination for Mbappe with the PSG management adamant on not selling him to Madrid.

