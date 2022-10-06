Footballer Lionel Messi said that the FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be his last.

“The decision has been made,” the 35-year-old said in an interview to ESPN.

“I’m counting down the days until the World Cup. “The truth is, there’s a little anxiety, saying: ‘Well, we’re here, what’s going to happen? It’s my last one, how’s it going to go?’. On one hand, I can’t wait for it to arrive but I’m also desperate for it to go well,” Messi said.

Besides leading Argentina to the final of the World Cup in 2014 where Messi and Co. lost the title to Germany, the PSG forward, has also his country to its famous Copa America title against its arch-rivals Brazil in 2021 and the Finalissima title against defending European champion Italy earlier this year.

The former Barcelona star has represented Argentina four times in World Cups, with Qatar 2022 being his fifth. Messi has played 164 games for his country, scoring 90 international goals since his debut in 2005.

Under his leadership, Argentina has been in imperious form and is currently on a 35-match unbeaten streak.

“I don’t know if we are the favourites, but Argentina in itself is always a candidate for history, for what it means. We are not the favourites, I think there are other teams that are above us,” Messi said.