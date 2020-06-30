Manchester City Women signs England stars Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood

Manchester City Women have strengthened their squad ahead of the next Women’s Super League season by roping in England stars Lucy Bronze and Alex Greenwood.

As per a report in The Telegraph, the duo will join the English side after finishng the women’s Champions League campaign with Lyon.

Both Bronze and Greenwod had recently signed a two-month contract extension with the French club which would enable them to play in the Champions League. Lyon, the defending champion, will take on Bayern Munich in the quarterfinal on August 22.

The report further claims that Chloe Kelly, who had earlier represented for Everton, is also likely to join City.

Bronze will return for her second stint with City as she had spent three seasons with club between 2014 and 2017, where she won the FA Cup and the League Cup. The 28-year-old moved to Lyon in 2017 and enjoyed a illustrious career in France as she won the Champions League twice and was nominated for the women’s Ballon D’or for two successive years.

Bronze won the UEFA Women's Player of the Year Award in 2019, making her the first English footballer to do so.

It will be a WSL homecoming for Greenwood as well as she had captained Manchester United in the 2018-19 season. The 26-year-old left-back has also played for Everton and Liverpool.