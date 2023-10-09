MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Manchester City has come back from worse, says Silva, after two losses

After a closely fought match at the Emirates, substitute Gabriel Martinelli struck late to secure a 1-0 win as Arsenal moved level on 20 points with league leader Tottenham Hotspur.

Published : Oct 09, 2023 09:06 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Manuel Akanji and Erling Haaland of Manchester City applaud fans following the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City.
Manuel Akanji and Erling Haaland of Manchester City applaud fans following the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City. | Photo Credit: ALEX PANTLING/Getty Images
infoIcon

Manuel Akanji and Erling Haaland of Manchester City applaud fans following the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester City. | Photo Credit: ALEX PANTLING/Getty Images

Manchester City suffered its first Premier League defeat to Arsenal in eight years on Sunday to drop to third in the standings, but midfielder Bernardo Silva said the loss was “not the end of the world”.

After a closely fought match at the Emirates, substitute Gabriel Martinelli struck late to secure a 1-0 win as Arsenal moved level on 20 points with league leaders Tottenham Hotspur. Champion City has 18 points.

City, which has lost its last two Premier League games, was involved in an intense two-way title race with Arsenal last season, in which City was trailing before Arsenal faltered in the run-in.

READ MORE | Super sub Martinelli scores late winner in Arsenal win over champion Man City

“We need to rest mentally and physically to be ready for the next games because they are going to be tough, and improve in the areas where we can improve like last season,” Silva said in an interview on City’s website.

“We will try to come back stronger from the international break. It’s not the end of the world. We have been in much worse positions.

“We need to try and come back from these two defeats in a row in the Premier League and come back to the top where I think we belong.”

City is next in action on Oct. 21, when it faces Brighton & Hove Albion. It then takes on rival Manchester United on Oct. 29.

Manager Pep Guardiola called on his side to bounce back from their loss, telling reporters: “We are behind, but it is October. It’s not the first time. Last season it happened, we were much further behind, but the season is long.

“We have people coming back and we will try to break (the losing run) and beat upcoming opponents like Brighton and United. We will continue.”

Related Topics

Manchester City /

Premier League 2023-24 /

Arsenal /

Pep Guardiola /

Bernardo Silva

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup: NZ thrashing presents Bangladesh with cheat codes to keep unsteady England down
    Ayan Acharya
  2. Manchester City has come back from worse, says Silva, after two losses
    Reuters
  3. Asian Games 2023: Indian athletes who have won multiple medals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Qatar Grand Prix: Hamilton takes blame for collision with Russell
    Reuters
  5. World Cup: Marsh dropping Kohli not a turning point, says Hazlewood
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Manchester City has come back from worse, says Silva, after two losses
    Reuters
  2. Serie A: Lukaku scores 2 in Roma’s 4-1 win at Cagliari; Napoli loses 3-1 at home to Fiorentina
    AP
  3. Ligue 1: PSG gets back to winning ways with victory at Rennes; Marseille beats Le Havre
    AP
  4. Barcelona teenager Yamal becomes youngest La Liga scorer in 2-2 draw at Granada
    AP
  5. Bundesliga 2023-24: Coman’s double leads Bayern to 3-0 win over Freiburg
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup: NZ thrashing presents Bangladesh with cheat codes to keep unsteady England down
    Ayan Acharya
  2. Manchester City has come back from worse, says Silva, after two losses
    Reuters
  3. Asian Games 2023: Indian athletes who have won multiple medals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Qatar Grand Prix: Hamilton takes blame for collision with Russell
    Reuters
  5. World Cup: Marsh dropping Kohli not a turning point, says Hazlewood
    Sahil Mathur
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment