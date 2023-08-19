MagazineBuy Print

TOT 0-0 MUN, Premier League Live Score: Tottenham hosts Man United in first home game

Sportstar’s live score and updates of the Gameweek 2 Premier League 2023 match between Tottenham and Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Updated : Aug 19, 2023 22:19 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the Tottenham and Manchester United match.
Catch the live score and updates from the Tottenham and Manchester United match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Catch the live score and updates from the Tottenham and Manchester United match. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Follow Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2023 Premier League game between Tottenham and Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

  • August 19, 2023 22:16
    15’

    Spurs from the right charged by Udogie but the ball is cleared for a corner. First corner for Spurs. Headed away too far off the post.

  • August 19, 2023 22:15
    14’

    Long ball by Fernandes and Rashford goes inside the box but the ball is cleared away by the defense.

  • August 19, 2023 22:13
    12’

    Anthony cuts into the box from the right and plays a ball for Rashford but sharp keeping by Vicario to keep the ball out.

  • August 19, 2023 22:09
    8’

    Anthony plays it on the left to Garnacho who cuts inside the box and tries to play a through ball but it is cleared for the first corner of the game.

    Ball is headed away for another corner. Another long ball and no damage done.

  • August 19, 2023 22:07
    6’

    Bruno Fernandes is down after a challenge. After a brief pause, the match begins. Fernandes going out to get treatment.

  • August 19, 2023 22:05
    4’

    Now Garnacho attempts from the baseline from the left but is safely collected by Vicario.

  • August 19, 2023 22:03
    2’

    United enters the box and Anthony attempts from the inside but the ball goes way above the goal post.

  • August 19, 2023 22:01
    1’

    United loses possesion early and the ball now in Spurs’ control who enters the enemy territory very early but no damage done.

  • August 19, 2023 21:56
    All set for Kick off!

    The players are lining up inside the tunnel. And now they have come out.

    Manchester United to take the first kick.

  • August 19, 2023 21:53
    United warms up
  • August 19, 2023 21:48
    Meanwhile, protest outside Tottenham Hotspur stadium

    LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 19: Fans of Tottenham Hotspur protest against ticket prices as they arrive at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on August 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

  • August 19, 2023 21:46
    Players are warming up
  • August 19, 2023 21:37
    Where do the teams stand at the points table?

    8. Manchester United - Played 1, Won 1

    11. Tottenham - Played 1, Draw 1

  • August 19, 2023 21:34
    What happened at Gameweek 1?

    Manchester United defeated Wolves 1-0 at home to put first points on the board.

    Tottenham drew with Brenford 2-2 in an away fixture.

  • August 19, 2023 21:30
    How crucial will Romero be today?

    Romero headed Spurs’ first Premier League goal of the campaign after 11 minutes at the Community Stadium but was then taken off for suspected concussion.

    Romero ‘good to go’ against Man Utd, says Tottenham manager Postecoglou

    Argentine defender Cristian Romero is fit for Tottenham Hotspur’s home game against Manchester United on Saturday after a clash of heads in the 2-2 draw at Brentford last weekend, manager Ange Postecoglou said.

  • August 19, 2023 21:27
    Will Man United continue its unbeaten streak against Tottenham?

    Coach Erik wants improvement in big away fixtures:

    Man United must improve away form against big clubs: Ten Hag

    Manchester United must show more personality to improve its away record against top sides in the Premier League, manager Erik ten Hag said ahead of Saturday’s game at Tottenham Hotspur.

  • August 19, 2023 21:23
    Venue is ready!

  • August 19, 2023 21:20
    Formations

    Tottenham - 4-2-3-1

    Manchester United - 4-1-4-1

  • August 19, 2023 21:17
    Head-to-head record

    In the last five games, Manchester United has remained unbeaten against Tottenham, winning four and a draw.

    Played - 5 | MUN - 4 | TOT - 1

  • August 19, 2023 21:08
    TOT vs MUN: LIve streaming

    The match between Tottenham and Manchester United will be live streamed on Starsports network and Hotstar.

    The match is scheduled to start at 10:00 PM IST.

  • August 19, 2023 21:06
    Two changes for the home team!

  • August 19, 2023 21:05
    An unchanged Man United!
  • August 19, 2023 21:01
    Starting lineups

    Tottenham: Vicario, Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son

    Manchester United: Onana, Martinez, Mount, B. Fernandes, Rashford, Casemiro, R Varane, Antony, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Garnacho

  • August 19, 2023 21:00
    United is here!
  • August 19, 2023 20:55
    Welcome

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the gameweek 2 match between Tottenham and Manchester United. Stay tuned for the live updates.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

