TOT 0-0 MUN, Premier League Live Score: Tottenham hosts Man United in first home game

Key Updates
- August 19, 2023 22:1615’
Spurs from the right charged by Udogie but the ball is cleared for a corner. First corner for Spurs. Headed away too far off the post.
- August 19, 2023 22:1514’
Long ball by Fernandes and Rashford goes inside the box but the ball is cleared away by the defense.
- August 19, 2023 22:1312’
Anthony cuts into the box from the right and plays a ball for Rashford but sharp keeping by Vicario to keep the ball out.
- August 19, 2023 22:098’
Anthony plays it on the left to Garnacho who cuts inside the box and tries to play a through ball but it is cleared for the first corner of the game.
Ball is headed away for another corner. Another long ball and no damage done.
- August 19, 2023 22:076’
Bruno Fernandes is down after a challenge. After a brief pause, the match begins. Fernandes going out to get treatment.
- August 19, 2023 22:054’
Now Garnacho attempts from the baseline from the left but is safely collected by Vicario.
- August 19, 2023 22:032’
United enters the box and Anthony attempts from the inside but the ball goes way above the goal post.
- August 19, 2023 22:011’
United loses possesion early and the ball now in Spurs’ control who enters the enemy territory very early but no damage done.
- August 19, 2023 21:56All set for Kick off!
The players are lining up inside the tunnel. And now they have come out.
Manchester United to take the first kick.
- August 19, 2023 21:53United warms up
- August 19, 2023 21:48Meanwhile, protest outside Tottenham Hotspur stadium
- August 19, 2023 21:46Players are warming up
- August 19, 2023 21:37Where do the teams stand at the points table?
8. Manchester United - Played 1, Won 1
11. Tottenham - Played 1, Draw 1
- August 19, 2023 21:34What happened at Gameweek 1?
Manchester United defeated Wolves 1-0 at home to put first points on the board.
Tottenham drew with Brenford 2-2 in an away fixture.
- August 19, 2023 21:30How crucial will Romero be today?
Romero headed Spurs’ first Premier League goal of the campaign after 11 minutes at the Community Stadium but was then taken off for suspected concussion.
- August 19, 2023 21:27Will Man United continue its unbeaten streak against Tottenham?
- August 19, 2023 21:23Venue is ready!
- August 19, 2023 21:20Formations
Tottenham - 4-2-3-1
Manchester United - 4-1-4-1
- August 19, 2023 21:17Head-to-head record
In the last five games, Manchester United has remained unbeaten against Tottenham, winning four and a draw.
Played - 5 | MUN - 4 | TOT - 1
- August 19, 2023 21:08TOT vs MUN: LIve streaming
The match between Tottenham and Manchester United will be live streamed on Starsports network and Hotstar.
The match is scheduled to start at 10:00 PM IST.
- August 19, 2023 21:06Two changes for the home team!
- August 19, 2023 21:05An unchanged Man United!
- August 19, 2023 21:01Starting lineups
Tottenham: Vicario, Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie, Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison, Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son
Manchester United: Onana, Martinez, Mount, B. Fernandes, Rashford, Casemiro, R Varane, Antony, Shaw, Wan-Bissaka, Garnacho
- August 19, 2023 21:00United is here!
- August 19, 2023 20:55Welcome
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the gameweek 2 match between Tottenham and Manchester United. Stay tuned for the live updates.
Latest on Sportstar
- FIDE World Cup: Gallant Praggnanandhaa holds Caruana
- Wrestling U20 World Championship: Sumit reaches final, Deepak Punia wins bronze
- National Chess C’ships 2023: Going gets tough for former winners; Eight share lead
- Leverkusen defeats Leipzig in Bundesliga opener, Stuttgart enjoys 5-0 rout without Endo
- TOT 0-0 MUN, Premier League Live Score: Tottenham hosts Man United in first home game
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE