Football

Manchester United vs Brighton LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch FA Cup semifinal

Team Sportstar
Chennai 23 April, 2023 09:50 IST
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during his side’s defeat to Sevilla in Europa League.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during his side’s defeat to Sevilla in Europa League. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo

Preview

Manchester United can ill afford to dwell too much on its shocking 3-0 defeat to Sevilla, which resulted in elimination from Europa League, as it heads to Wembley to face off against an in-form Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday for a spot in the FA Cup final.

The Sevilla defeat was a crushing blow for United’s hopes for a first European title in more than five years. Erik ten Hag would be particularly worried about how his team capitulated defensively, with goalkeeper David de Gea and skipper Harry Maguire at fault for two of the three goals.

With no Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane to call upon, Ten Hag would be forced to stick with Maguire at the back, against a free-flowing Brighton side, which has been one of the most exciting sides in Premier League this season.

When and where will Manchester United vs Brighton be played?
When and where will Manchester United vs Brighton be played?
The FA Cup semifinal between Manchester United and Brighton will be played at the Wembley Stadium. The match is scheduled for a 9:30 pm kick-off IST.
When and where to watch Manchester United vs Brighton in India?
The FA Cup semifinal, Manchester United vs Brighton, will be live telecast on the Sony Ten Network. How can I live stream the FA Cup semifinal, Manchester United vs Brighton?
The FA Cup semifinal between Manchester United and Brighton will be live streamed on Sony LIV.

PREDICTED 11

Brighton: Sanchez; Gross, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Caicedo, Mac Allister; March, Ferguson, Mitoma; Welbeck

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

