FA Cup semifinal: Reeling Manchester United up against flying Brighton

With no Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane to call upon, Ten Hag would be forced to stick with Maguire at the back, against a free-flowing Brighton side.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 23 April, 2023 08:01 IST
Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof looks dejected after losing to Sevilla in Europa League.

Manchester United’s Victor Lindelof looks dejected after losing to Sevilla in Europa League. | Photo Credit: Action Images via Reuters

Manchester United can ill afford to dwell too much on its shocking 3-0 defeat to Sevilla, which resulted in elimination from Europa League, as it heads to Wembley to face off against an in-form Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday for a spot in the FA Cup final.

The Sevilla defeat was a crushing blow for United’s hopes for a first European title in more than five years. Erik ten Hag would be particularly worried about how his team capitulated defensively, with goalkeeper David de Gea and skipper Harry Maguire at fault for two of the three goals.

With no Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane to call upon, Ten Hag would be forced to stick with Maguire at the back, against a free-flowing Brighton side, which has been one of the most exciting sides in Premier League this season.

Led by a sizzling wing duo of Kauro Mitoma and Solly March, Brighton’s attack will pose serious questions to a floundering United defence.

The Red Devils though will welcome back its leader-in-spirit Bruno Fernandes, who had to sit out of the Sevilla game due to suspension.

Marcus Rashford too will be expected to start as Ten Hag looks add one more title in his first year at the club, having won the League Cup earlier this year.

FORM GUIDE

Brighton has four wins, a draw and a defeat in its last six games in all competitions.

Manchester United has three wins, one draw and two defeats in its last six games in all competitions.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

United has dominated its contests with Brighton over the years, with 19 wins in 29 games.

But Brighton will look much closer to the past, having won the last two games against the Manchester side, including a 4-0 win last season.

PREDICTED 11

Brighton: Sanchez; Gross, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Caicedo, Mac Allister; March, Ferguson, Mitoma; Welbeck

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Malacia; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

