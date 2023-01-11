Man United vs Charlton LIVE: MUN 1-0 CAL at HT, Carabao Cup quarterfinal, Antony scores, updates

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Carabao Cup quarterfinal clash between Manchester United and Charlton Athletic being okayed at the Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England.

Half-Time! United remains in front at the midway mark Antony’s fantastic strike remains the difference between the sides as Erik ten Hag’s United enjoys the slender lead the half-way mark in this Carabao Cup quarterfinal against Charlton Athletic.

43’

Shot! Garnacho tries a shot following another darting run along the left flank and this time, too, like all the time in this match so far, the ball flies wide off-target.

42’

Antony gets the ball in the final third, tries a pass for Garnacho, could not thread the ball through, gets along the flank, looks up but the League One side is trying desperately to deny another chance to the hosts.

34’

Off the bar! Fred takes the kick from the centre of the Charlton half and he hits the woodwork. What a chance for United and a brilliant attempt by Fred. Unlucky for the Brazilian to not get his name on the scoresheet.

32’

Problem for Diogo Dalot! He looks to have picked up an injury and he is forced to leave the field. Aaron Wan-Bissaka replaces the full-back

28’

Its attack, one after the other from Man United now. Initially, Garnacho, Mainoo and Elanga combine to try an attack, which is thwarted by Charlon and then, two minutes later, the Argentine cuts back into the box, catching McTominay of-guard. The ball, is finally cleared by Charlton, agains.

21’ GOAL! Antony scores for United Fred passes the ball to Antony at the edge of the box and he curls in an absolute peach with his left foot that kisses the net to take United ahead in the Carabao Cup quarterfinal. Assist: Fred, Goal: Antony

19’

Manchester United has had five shots on target to just one from Charlton and possession also remains in favour of United

17’

Antony pairs up with Elanga and the final pass gets to McTonminay, who crosses to his left. Charlton steals the ball with Rak-Sakyi getting hold of it. Garnacho fouls him in an attempt to win it in the final third.

15’

Heaton looks to have hurt Clare with the punch, and Charlton’s medical team checks for a concussion to allow him to continue playing. United has looked the more attacking side so far.

13’

Charlton starts an attack with the goalkick and Taylor makes a run along the left flank, delivers a cross ,which is cleared out for a corner kick by Maguire. The corner sees Dobson get the ball in a danger area and Heaton punches it out.

9’

Maguire delivers a long ball for Garnacho to switch the play and the Argentina side-steps his marker and lands a shot, which is just off-target. The youngster appeals for a corner kick as he though the goalie got a touch, but the referee gives a goal-kick.

6’

The corner, initially cleared is passed to Elanga who was at an offside position to give a free-kick to Charlton. Thousands of home fans keep the stadium ringing with chants and cheers as ten Hag’s men look to secure a victory here.

5’

Dobson wins the ball in the midfield, but Man United steal the bl back and Antony tries to make a run up the pitch, but his shot is deflected out for a corner kick.

2’

Early chance for Man United! United attacks on the counter and Garnacho makes a run along the left flank, beats his marker and delivers a brilliant pass for Dalot, who shoots off-target.

1’

United gets the ball rolling from left to right, while Charlton starts from the other end. United is pressing early and concedes a foul. Charlton takes the free-kick quickly.

The players are out and the stage is set! Manchester United and Charlton’s players walk out of the tunnel. Charlton starts in white, while United starts in its traditional read kit. This is the first visit of the League One side here since February, 2007 and they will look to make it memorable this time around.

Starting lineups: Manchester United: Heaton; Malacia, Maguire, Martinez, Dalot; Fred, McTominay, Mainoo; Elanga, Antony, Garnacho Charlton Athletic: Maynard-Brewer; Clare, Inniss, Ness, Sessegnon, Dobson, Morgan, Fraser, Rak-Sakyi, Leaburn, Blackett-Taylor.

Form Guide:

Manchester United comes into the match following a 3-1 win over Frank Lampard’s Everton and has won five matches in a row.

Charlton, on the other hand, is looking to turn the tides, with two consecutive wins after a winless run of 11 games.

Man United last five games:

⦿ Man United 3-1 Everton

Man United 3-1 Everton ⦿ Man United 3-0 Bournemouth

Man United 3-0 Bournemouth ⦿ Wolves 0-1 Man United

Wolves 0-1 Man United ⦿ Man United 3-0 Nottingham Forest

Charlton Athletic last five games:

⦿ Charlton 2-1 Lincoln

Charlton 2-1 Lincoln ⦿ Portsmouth 1-3 Charlton

Portsmouth 1-3 Charlton ⦿ Oxford United 3-1 Charlton

Oxford United 3-1 Charlton ⦿ Charlton 1-1 Peterborough

Charlton 1-1 Peterborough ⦿ Charlton 0-0 Brighton (4-3 on penalties)

Head-to-head:

Manchester United and Charlton Athletic have met 59 times since 1932 and the Red Devils have come out victorious 38 times, while the Addicks have won 10 times. The remaining matches have been draws.

The last time the two side met, Charlton was still in the Premier League, with United winning the match 2-0 on February 10, 2007.

Manchester United will host Charlton Athletic in the League Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday. Erik ten Hag’s side is on a seven-match winning run (in competitive fixture) and will look to continue that against the League One side at home.

Predicted lineups: Man United vs Charlton Athletic Man United: Butland - Lindelof, Maguire, Lisandro, Malacia - Fred, McTominay, Casemiro - Garnacho, Antony, Elanga Charlton: MacGillivray - Clare, Inniss, Ness, Sessegnon - Morgan, Dobson, Fraser - Rak-Sakyi, Leaburn, Blackett-Taylor

The Red Devils will make their fifth appearance at the last-eight stage of the competition in the last seven seasons, as they look to lift the trophy for the sixth time in our history.

United plays rival Manchester City three days later, which may allow Ten Hag to make a number of changes in the starting lineup against a team two divisions below the Premier League side.

One of the most important players who will be unavailable is Bruno Fernandes, who will serve a one-match ban after receiving two yellow cards. Donny Van de Beek also remains out with injury.

Younger players, such as Facundo Pellistri, Kobbie Mainoo and Zidane Iqbal, were spotted as part of the main group, in training before matchday while Tom Heaton may be given a shot in goal.

Charlton Athletic, on the other hand, is expected to start an unchanged lineups against United.

The Addicks beat Brighton and Hove Albion on penalties in the previous round, defeating a Premier League side for the first time in over 15 years.

At Old Trafford, it will hope for a similar miracle.