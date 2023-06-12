Magazine

Netherlands’ De Ligt ruled out of Nations League final four

The Dutch football federation said on Monday that De Ligt picked up an injury during a training session ahead of Wednesday’s semifinal against Croatia.

Published : Jun 12, 2023 16:42 IST , Amsterdam - 1 MIN READ

AP
The Dutch federation said it has asked UEFA to replace De Ligt (in picture) with Daley Blind.
The Dutch federation said it has asked UEFA to replace De Ligt (in picture) with Daley Blind. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

The Dutch federation said it has asked UEFA to replace De Ligt (in picture) with Daley Blind. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Netherlands will be without Matthijs de Ligt for the Nations League final four after the Bayern Munich center-back sustained a calf injury.

The Dutch football federation said on Monday that De Ligt picked up the injury during a training session ahead of Wednesday’s semifinal against Croatia.

Belgium announces two replacements for injured skipper Kevin De Bruyne

Spain takes on Italy in the other semifinal.

The Netherlands is hosting the tournament, with the match for third place and the final taking place on Sunday in the cities of Enschede and Rotterdam.

The Dutch federation said it has asked UEFA to replace De Ligt with Daley Blind, who also plays for Bayern and is on a standby list. Earlier, Memphis Depay pulled out of the Dutch squad due to a hamstring injury.

The Netherlands are bidding for their first major title since winning the 1988 European Championship.

Squad
Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Mark Flekken (SC Freiburg), Andries Noppert (Heerenveen)
Defenders: Nathan Ake (Manchester City), Sven Botman (Newcastle United), Denzel Dumfries (Inter Milan), Lutsharel Geertruida (Feyenoord), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Jurrien Timber (Ajax Amsterdam), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)
Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Noa Lang (Club Brugge), Joey Veerman (PSV Eindhoven), Mats Wieffer (Feyenoord), Georginio Wijnaldum (AS Roma)
Forwards: Steven Bergwijn (Ajax Amsterdam), Cody Gakpo (Liverpool), Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund), Xavi Simons (PSV Eindhoven), Wout Weghorst (Manchester United).

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
