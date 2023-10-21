MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ligue 1: Mbappe leads PSG to 3-0 win against Strasbourg

PSG is top of the table with 18 points, one ahead of AS Monaco which plays Metz on Sunday. Strasbourg is 12th with 10 points.

Published : Oct 21, 2023 23:14 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe and teammates celebrate during their 3-0 win over RC Strasbourg in Ligue 1 at Parc des Princes, Paris on Saturday.
Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe and teammates celebrate during their 3-0 win over RC Strasbourg in Ligue 1 at Parc des Princes, Paris on Saturday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe and teammates celebrate during their 3-0 win over RC Strasbourg in Ligue 1 at Parc des Princes, Paris on Saturday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Kylian Mbappe was in top form as Paris St. Germain secured a 3-0 home victory against RC Strasbourg on Saturday, scoring one goal and creating another to help the club move provisionally to the top of Ligue 1.

Mbappe put PSG ahead 10 minutes into the match with a penalty, awarded after team mate Goncalo Ramos was brought down.

READ | Bobby Charlton: One of Alf Ramsey’s ‘Wingless Wonders’ who outplayed Beckenbauer to win the FIFA World Cup

Carlos Soler extended the lead shortly after the half-hour mark, finishing from close range following a cutback from Mbappe from the byline.

Fabian Ruiz secured the three points at a rainy Parc des Princes in the 77th minute, deftly manoeuvring past two defenders inside the box before finding the back of the net.

PSG is top of the table with 18 points, one ahead of AS Monaco which plays Metz on Sunday. Strasbourg is 12th with 10 points.

Related stories

Related Topics

Kylian Mbappe /

PSG /

Paris Saint-Germain /

Ligue 1

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ligue 1: Mbappe leads PSG to 3-0 win against Strasbourg
    Reuters
  2. Klopp says Salah ‘will never stop’ scoring after brace against Everton
    Reuters
  3. UFC 294 - Makhachev vs Volkanovski: Lightweight title LIVE streaming details, full fight cards, stats
    Team Sportstar
  4. UFC 294 Prelims HIGHLIGHTS: India’s Jubli loses vs Mike Breeden; results
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bobby Charlton: One of Alf Ramsey’s ‘Wingless Wonders’ who outplayed Beckenbauer to win the FIFA World Cup
    Brian Glanville
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Ligue 1: Mbappe leads PSG to 3-0 win against Strasbourg
    Reuters
  2. Ronaldo to Haaland: Who has scored the highest number of goals in 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Reactions to the death of England and Man Utd great Bobby Charlton
    AP
  4. WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores from free-kick after nearly seven months, closes in on Messi tally
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bobby Charlton: One of Alf Ramsey’s ‘Wingless Wonders’ who outplayed Beckenbauer to win the FIFA World Cup
    Brian Glanville
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ligue 1: Mbappe leads PSG to 3-0 win against Strasbourg
    Reuters
  2. Klopp says Salah ‘will never stop’ scoring after brace against Everton
    Reuters
  3. UFC 294 - Makhachev vs Volkanovski: Lightweight title LIVE streaming details, full fight cards, stats
    Team Sportstar
  4. UFC 294 Prelims HIGHLIGHTS: India’s Jubli loses vs Mike Breeden; results
    Team Sportstar
  5. Bobby Charlton: One of Alf Ramsey’s ‘Wingless Wonders’ who outplayed Beckenbauer to win the FIFA World Cup
    Brian Glanville
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment