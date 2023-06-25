MagazineBuy Print

McKennie, Dest’s Gold Cup absence to count toward CONCACAF suspension

 U.S. Soccer said midfielder Weston McKennie and defender Sergino Dest missing the Gold Cup games will count toward their suspension for “on-field player misconduct” imposed after an altercation at the Nations League semifinal against Mexico.

Published : Jun 25, 2023 10:14 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Jorge Sanchez of Mexico, left, and Weston McKennie of the United States in action.
Jorge Sanchez of Mexico, left, and Weston McKennie of the United States in action. | Photo Credit: AP
Jorge Sanchez of Mexico, left, and Weston McKennie of the United States in action. | Photo Credit: AP

 U.S. Soccer said midfielder Weston McKennie and defender Sergino Dest missing the Gold Cup games will count toward their suspension for “on-field player misconduct” imposed after an altercation at the Nations League semifinal against Mexico.

CONCACAF - the governing body for soccer in North America, Central America and the Caribbean - suspended McKennie and Mexico’s Cesar Montes for four matches, and Dest and Mexico’s Gerardo Arteaga for three. The suspensions include the automatic one-match ban imposed on players who receive red cards.

‘Proud’ Boxall praises teammates after Qatar racism storm

McKennie and Dest are not part of the United States squad for the Gold Cup, whereas defenders Montes and Arteaga are included in Mexico’s roster.

The United States kicked off their Gold Cup campaign against Jamaica on Saturday, while Mexico begin theirs against Honduras on Sunday. 

US Soccer

Weston McKennie

Sergino DEST

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Nations League

