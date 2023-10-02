Mohun Bagan vs Maziya LIVE updates, MBSG 1-1 MAZ, AFC Cup 2023-24: Wada cancels Cummings strike to keep scores level at HT

- October 02, 2023 20:21HALFTIMEHALF-TIME! MBSG 1-1 MAZ
A goal each by Cummings and Wada keeps the scores level between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Maziya at the break.
- October 02, 2023 20:1945+2’
Boumous makes an excellent run and finds Petratos with a good pass. Petratos does not go for a shot, but tries to thread the ball to Asish on the overlap. But he sends the ball out of play and Maziya gets a goalkick.
- October 02, 2023 20:1845’ MBSG 1-1 MAZ!
Two minutes added at the end of the first half.
- October 02, 2023 20:17GOAL45’ GOOALL! MBSG 1-1 MAZ! WADA SCORES A BELTER TO GRAB EQUALIZER!
Wada gets the ball at the edge of the Mohun Bagan area and he goes for a shot at goal. He makes an excellent connection as the ball flies to the top-corner, past Kaith who dived at full-stretch but could not get a hand.
That missed penalty seems all the more painful now for the Mariners.
- October 02, 2023 20:1341’ MBSG 1-0 MAZ! WHAT HAS CUMMINGS DONE THERE?
Cummings stands over the ball to take the penalty but instead of going for a shot, but tries a cheeky move by trying to lay off the ball for Petratos. But Antic was way ahead of Petratos and he gets to the ball before the Australian and clears the danger.
Shades of Messi laying off the ball from the spot for Suarez to score against Celta Vigo in a La Liga match in 2016 but unlike Cummings and Petratos, Messi and Suarez carried it off perfectly.
- October 02, 2023 20:1140’ MBSG 1-0 MAZ! PENALTY TO MOHUN BAGAN!
Armando Sadiku is brought down inside the box by Jocic. It seemed like a nudge but the referee points to the spot. Maziya players protest but the referee sticks to his decision.
- October 02, 2023 20:1039’ MBSG 1-0 MAZ!
The Mariners are dominating possession with 64% of the ball.
- October 02, 2023 20:0635’ MBSG 1-0 MAZ!
The Mohun Bagan defence seemed to have switched off for a moment, which allows Maziya’s Wada to get a shot away at goal. But Kaith does well to guard his near-post and deny the equaliser.
- October 02, 2023 20:0533’ MBSG 1-0 MAZ!
Mohun Bagan wants to get that second goal quickly. This time, Sadiku goes for a shot at goal from a tight angle, but Antic does well to get the block and concede a corner.
Petratos delivers an excellent cross from the corner and Hamill comes close to scoring the second for the Mariners. Ferrando’s men with all the momentum at the moment.
- October 02, 2023 19:59GOAL28’ GOOOALL! MBSG 1-0 MAZ! CUMMINGS SCORES!
Hugo Boumous shows his flair by passing the ball to Cummings on the run. Cummings does well to keep the ball under pressure and take a shot from the edge of the Maziya box. The low shot beats Shareef, hits the woodwork and ends up in the back of the net.
- October 02, 2023 19:5826’ MBSG 0-0 MAZ
Sadiku times his run well to receive a ball over the top and keeps it under control with a good first touch. He had Cummings in support inside the box, but the Albanian goes for a shot. But, he is too slow to get his shot away and the Maziya defence deals with the situation.
- October 02, 2023 19:5423’ MBSG 0-0 MAZ
Hamza brings down the ball on the left side of the Mohun Bagan area with a deft touch. He then cuts in and shoots at goal but Kaith is alert enough to get a hand to it. That was a good effort from the Maziya captain.
- October 02, 2023 19:5322’ MBSG 0-0 MAZ
Mohun Bagan with a major slip up at the back as Hamill, under pressure, passes the ball to Kaith. However, Kaith could not read the speed of the pass and the ball creeps past him and goes out of play. The ball could have ended up in the back of the net easily.
- October 02, 2023 19:5220’ MBSG 0-0 MAZ
Boumous threads an excellent ball to Asish Rai, and the latter thought he would be clear to make a run, but Ancic makes an excellent tackle to intercept the ball.
- October 02, 2023 19:4918’ MBSG 0-0 MAZ
Boumous and Colaco with a wonderful give-and-go as the latter decides to go all the way inside the box. He goes a cutback once he reaches the goalline but the ball is cut out for a corner. Cummings was waiting to put the finishing touch.
- October 02, 2023 19:4413’ MBSG 0-0 MAZ
Petratos slips a pass to Cummings, who in turn, goes for a cutback. But the ball takes a delfection off a Maziya player and goes out for a goalkick.
Petratos takes the corner and finds Cummings, who heads the ball towards goal. Maziya keeper Hussain Shareef let the ball slip out of his grasp initially but recovered well to hold on before any further damage could ensue.
- October 02, 2023 19:4212’ MBSG 0-0 MAZ
A good spell of pressure from the Mohun Bagan side. The Maziya players are pegged back into its own half and are finding it difficult to play their way out.
- October 02, 2023 19:4110’ MBSG 0-0 MAZ
Glan does well to spot Sadiku’s run and finds him with an accurate through ball. The Albanian tries to cross the ball but sees his effort cut out. The ball goes out of play and it looked like a Mariners corner but the referee points for a goal-kick. The ball had taken a touch off Sadiku before going out.
- October 02, 2023 19:398’ MBSG 0-0 MAZ
Raif wins the ball in his own half and makes a darting run on the right flank. He tries to hold the ball and wait for support from a teammate but he is outmuscled by Cummings and the Mariners get a goalkick.
- October 02, 2023 19:366’ MBSG 0-0 MAZ
Elbezawy tries to cross from the left flank but cannot connect with the ball properly. Asish did well to put the Maziya player under pressure.
- October 02, 2023 19:354’ MBSG 0-0 MAZ
Maziya tries to stitch its first attack as Hamza is played a through ball from the middle of the park. But, the pass had too much weight and the Maziya captain cannot reach the ball, as Kaith sees it out for a goalkick.
- October 02, 2023 19:332’ MBSG 0-0 MAZ
It is a positive start for the Mariners as they get on the attack right from the starting whistle. They get a throw-in, which is taken by Asish, But, he throws the ball straight out of play. Cummings tried to chase it but could not keep the ball in.
- October 02, 2023 19:30Kick-off!
The AFC Cup 2023-24 Group D clash between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Maziya is underway at the Salt Lake Stadium.
- October 02, 2023 19:06From the coach’s corner!
Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Juan Ferrando: “The most important thing is to think about our own performances and mental state. We have a lot of matches in a short span and all are crucial for us. It is necessary for us to focus on ourselves, be ready and comfortable on the field and create spaces to make the attacks effective.”
“They (Maziya S&RC) have a good set of players and we need to make our attacks count. We are playing at home, and we only have six matches in the group stages. The home matches in the group stages are like a final and it is important that we take more points here.”
Mazia S&RC head coach Milomir Seslija: “We are here to play football, we will try to get something from the match and continue our progress. We have nothing to lose, we are not scared. We have noted their (Mohun Bagan’s) strengths and everything is on us to play with courage and be better than the last game as everything in football is measured by results.”
- October 02, 2023 18:43Mohun Bagan vs Maziya lineups!
Mohun Bagan XI: Kaith(GK); Asish, Hector, Hamill, Anwar; Petratos, Glan, Boumous; Sadiku, Cummings, Colaco
Maziya XI: Shareef(GK); Shifaz, Ancic, Jocic; Wada, Elbezawy, Junaid, Aisham; Naiz, Hamzath, Ahmed
- October 02, 2023 18:02PREVIEW
The reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will be entering the second round of the AFC Cup group-D league fixtures enjoying the form and confidence of winning its last five outings when it takes on the challenger from Maldives, Maziya Sports and Recreation Club, at its home in the Salt Lake Stadium here on Monday.
The Maziya challenge comes after Mohun Bagan had outlasted a fighting Bengaluru FC by a solitary goal at the same venue in an ISL match barely four days ago.
The host will be looking to switch over to the continental competition relying on the efficiency of its attack and the doggedness of its defence which is reflected in its performance in the last five matches where it scored 14 goals and conceded just three while keeping two clean sheets.
Mohun Bagan blanked Odisha FC 4-0 at the latter’s home in the first round of the AFC Cup group league and will be banking on the good coordination of its foreign and domestic players to get past the challenge of Maziya S&RC.
The Maldives Super Cup winner also presents strong credentials having beaten the Bangladesh giant Bashundhara Kings 3-1 in the first round while travelling to the former’s home in Dhaka.
Read full preview HERE
Mohun Bagan Super Giant resumes continental quest against Maziya in AFC Cup 2023-24
The Maziya challenge comes after Mohun Bagan had outlasted a fighting Bengaluru FC by a solitary goal at the same venue in an Indian Super League match, barely four days ago.
KICK-OFF, TELECAST AND LIVE STREAMING INFO
When and where is the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Maziya SRC match kicking-off?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mazia SRC AFC Cup 2023-24 match will kick-off at 7:30 PM IST, Monday, October 2 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) in Kolkata.
How can you watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mazia SRC AFC Cup 2023-24 match in India?
The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mazia SRC AFC Cup 2023-24 match will be telecast on the Sports18 Channel (TV).
The game will be livestreamed on Fancode and JioTV.
