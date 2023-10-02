Mohun Bagan vs Maziya LIVE updates, MBSG 1-1 MAZ, AFC Cup 2023-24: Wada cancels Cummings strike to keep scores level at HT

From the coach’s corner!

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Juan Ferrando: “The most important thing is to think about our own performances and mental state. We have a lot of matches in a short span and all are crucial for us. It is necessary for us to focus on ourselves, be ready and comfortable on the field and create spaces to make the attacks effective.”

“They (Maziya S&RC) have a good set of players and we need to make our attacks count. We are playing at home, and we only have six matches in the group stages. The home matches in the group stages are like a final and it is important that we take more points here.”

Mazia S&RC head coach Milomir Seslija: “We are here to play football, we will try to get something from the match and continue our progress. We have nothing to lose, we are not scared. We have noted their (Mohun Bagan’s) strengths and everything is on us to play with courage and be better than the last game as everything in football is measured by results.”