Monaco 3-1 PSG LIVE updates, Ligue 1: Ben Yedder brace gives Monaco comfortable lead at HT; Live streaming info

Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Ligue 1 clash between Monaco and PSG being played at the Stade Louis II.

45+2’

GOOOALLL!! MONACO GETS ITS THIRD!! BEN YEDDER SCORES HIS SECOND GOAL!!

45+1’

Neymar delivers a good cross inside the Monaco box from a freekick. For a second it seemed like a PSG man will get to the ball but it is cleared for a corner.

45’

One minute added at the end of the first-half!!

41’

Save: Monaco almost scoring its third as Golovin was one-on-one with the Donnarumma. Golovin releases a venomous shot but Donnarumma matches it as he spread himself to make the save. That is a big save given the circumstances.

39’

GOOOALLL!! PSG PULLS ONE BACK!! IT IS ZAIRE-EMERY!! It is a good attacking move from PSG. Soler rolls the ball to Bernat who had made the overlapping run. Bernat puts in an accurate low cross from the left, which finds Zaire-Emery in the middle. He made no mistake in tucking the ball inside the net from close range.

38’

Diatta goes for a first-time side volley from outside the box from a Monaco corner. However, he skies his effort above the goal.

36’

Ben Seghir looks up and shoots at the goal from outside the box. He catches the shot well but it is straight at Donnarumma, who catches the ball easily.

31’

Meanwhile, the atmosphere at Stade Louis II has become a bit smoky as fans light flares from the stands. Tough to say which set of supporters are lighting the flares.

29’

Off the line- Nubel finds himself in trouble from a PSG corner as he rushes for the ball and misses it. Marquinhos, at the far post, chests the ball down and tries to poke the ball inside the net, but Aguilar is there to make the block.

27’

Save- Ben Seghir threads a good through ball to Diatta. Diatta finds Ben Yedder with a nice backheel pass. Ben Yedder curls a shot at goal but Donnarumma dives at full-stretch to make the save.

23’

Block- Monaco with a good counter-attack. Aguilar finds space down the right. He squares the ball to Ben Seghir in the middle, whose first-time shot is blocked by Danilo.

22’

PSG players are not enjoying any time on the ball. Till now, Monaco has been incessant with its pressing, especially in the middle of the park. PSG definitely missing the quality of Verratti in midfield.

18’

GOOOALLL!!! MONACO GETS ITS SECOND!! BEN YEDDER SCORES!! Poor defending by Bitshiabu as he loses possession at the edge of the box after pressure from Diatta. Diatta pokes the ball to Ben Yedder, who finds the net with a good finish from a tight angle. Donnarumma had made the dive but could not keep it out.

14’

Monaco breaks quickly - Henriques makes a driving run down the left flank. He plays a good one-two with Fofano before curling a cross inside the box. Ben Yedder gets a header away, which is parried by Donnarumma.

14’

Marquinhos tries to find Neymar with a long ball from inside PSG’s half. Neymar had made a good run but the cross was a tad bit overhit and Nubel collects the ball.

10’

Apart from the goal, Monaco has been the better team in the opening 10 minutes. Clement’s men are currently enjoying more of the ball as well with 56% possession.

7’

PSG’s poor run of form continues as it finds itself behind after an early goal. It needs to be a team effort from Galtier’s men today, especially with the absence of players like Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

4’

GOOOALLLL!! MONACO SCORES!! GOLOVIN THE SCORER!! There was a handball shout as Marquinhos seemed to have touched the ball with his hand inside the box. PSG’s defence could not clear the ball Ben Yedder does well to pass the ball to Golovin, who slots the ball inside the net from close range.

KICK-OFF!!

The Ligue 1 match between Monaco and PSG kicks-off at the Stade Louis II.

Monaco vs PSG head-to-head record Played: 31 Monaco wins: 7 PSG wins: 15 Draws: 9

Confirmed starting lineups!! Monaco: Nubel(GK), Maripan, Disasi, Henrique, Aguilar, Camara, Golovin, Fofana, Ben Yedder(c), Diatta, Ben Seghir. PSG: Donnarumma(GK), Marquinhos(c), Bernat, Pembele, Bitshiabu, Danilo, Vitinha, Soler, Zaire-Emery, Neymar JR, Ekitike.

8:20 PM- Latest news ahead of the Monaco vs PSG clash

A virus swept the Paris Saint-Germain dressing room a few hours ahead of its away game at Monaco on Saturday, with a stomach ache and vomiting from multiple players reported.

Local media reported “an intestinal virus” with symptoms of “vomiting, stomach ache and fatigue”.

The club declined to name the players insisting they were on top of the situation and that the players were being taken care of.

Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi had been set to sit out the game through injury. but the virus could affect PSG’s Champions League game with Bayern Munich in midweek.

-via AFP

Match Preview

Paris Saint-Germain will face Monaco in a Ligue 1 match at the Stade Louis II on Saturday.

PSG currently tops the league table but has not enjoyed the best form recently. Without their star player Kylian Mbappe, PSG crashed out of the Coupe de France after suffering a 2-1 loss to Marseille. Therefore Christopher Galtier and his men will be looking to bounce back in this match and get back to winning ways.

Monaco vs PSG Predicted XI Monaco: Nubel(GK); Aguilar, Disasi, Maripan, Henrique; Minamino, Camara, Fofana, Golovin; Ben Yedder, Embolo PSG: Donnarumma(GK); Pembele, Marquinhos, Ramos, Mendes; Vitinha, Pereira, Verratti; Soler; Ekitike, Neymar

After losing Mbappe, the French champion will be without Lionel Messi for this match, who picked up an injury against Marseille. While Galtier said that the Argentine should be available for its Champions League clash against Bayern Munich, Messi won’t be a part of the matchday squad against Monaco.

Monaco is currently in fourth place in the league standings. It defeated Clermont Foot by a 2-0 scoreline last week. While PSG will start the match as favourites, Monaco will be confident of nicking a positive result at home.