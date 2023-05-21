Football

Serie A: Champion Napoli beats lacklustre 10-man Inter 3-1

Napoli has now beaten all 19 Serie A teams in a single season for the first time, while Inter sits in third place with 66 points, a point clear of Lazio, which plays Udinese later on Sunday.

Reuters
Gdansk 21 May, 2023 23:57 IST
Gianluca Gaetano of SSC Napoli celebrates after scoring the team’s third goal during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and FC Internazionale at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on May 21, 2023 in Naples, Italy. | Photo Credit: Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images

Goals from Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Gianluca Gaetano earned champion Napoli a 3-1 home win against 10-man Inter Milan in Serie A on Sunday.

The visitors’ task became more difficult when Roberto Gagliardini was sent off after receiving a second booking four minutes before the interval for a late challenge on Anguissa.

Anguissa opened the scoring in the 67th minute when he received the ball unmarked inside the box, turned and volleyed into the far bottom corner of the net.

Romelu Lukaku equalised with a precise tap-in from six yards out in the 82nd minute. However, Napoli captain Di Lorenzo expertly curled a superbly placed shot into the far top corner from outside the box three minutes later.

Gaetano then scored the third for the hosts four minutes into stoppage time as he faced Inter keeper Andre Onana in a one-on-one and finished calmly.

