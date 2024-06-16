MagazineBuy Print

Poland vs Netherlands LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch POL v NED; Preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 group stage clash between Poland and the Netherlands.

Published : Jun 16, 2024 07:18 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE: Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo.
FILE: Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE: Netherlands’ Cody Gakpo. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Stripped of their leading lights, the Netherlands and Poland limp to the start line at the European Championship on Sunday when they begin their Group D campaign in Hamburg.

The Dutch must do without playmaker Frenkie de Jong due to an ankle injury and Poland talisman Robert Lewandowski will also miss the opening game.

Poland was already without right-back Matty Cash and striker Arkadiusz Milik when forward Karol Swiderski hurt his ankle while celebrating the opening goal in Monday’s friendly against Turkey. He and Lewandowski should, however, be fit for the second group game against Austria.

Read full preview HERE

LIVE STREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Poland vs Netherlands Euro 2024 match kick off?
The Poland vs Netherlands Euro 2024 will kick off at 6:30 PM IST, on Sunday, June 16 at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Poland vs Netherlands Euro 2024 match?
The Poland vs Netherlands Euro 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam..
Where can you live stream the Poland vs Netherlands Euro 2024 match?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website

