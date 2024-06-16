Stripped of their leading lights, the Netherlands and Poland limp to the start line at the European Championship on Sunday when they begin their Group D campaign in Hamburg.
The Dutch must do without playmaker Frenkie de Jong due to an ankle injury and Poland talisman Robert Lewandowski will also miss the opening game.
Poland was already without right-back Matty Cash and striker Arkadiusz Milik when forward Karol Swiderski hurt his ankle while celebrating the opening goal in Monday’s friendly against Turkey. He and Lewandowski should, however, be fit for the second group game against Austria.
Read full preview HERE
LIVE STREAM AND TELECAST INFO
When and where will the Poland vs Netherlands Euro 2024 match kick off?
Where to watch the live telecast of the Poland vs Netherlands Euro 2024 match?
Where can you live stream the Poland vs Netherlands Euro 2024 match?
Latest on Sportstar
- Denmark vs Slovenia LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch DEN v SVN; Preview
- AUS vs SCO Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland 152/5; Australia fights back with flurry of wickets
- Euro 2024: Who is the referee for Denmark vs Slovenia Group C match?
- PAK vs IRE Dream11 Prediction, T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan vs Ireland predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
- Poland vs Netherlands LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024: When, where to watch POL v NED; Preview
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE