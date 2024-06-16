MagazineBuy Print

LIVE Poland vs Netherlands score, Euro 2024 updates: Lineups out; Lewandowski, De Ligt on bench; De Jong out injured; 6:30 PM IST kick-off

POL vs NED: Follow live updates of the Euro 2024 Group C clash between Poland and Netherlands at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany.

Updated : Jun 16, 2024 17:50 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Euro 2024 Group C clash between Poland and Netherlands at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany. This is Aneesh Deytaking you through all the pre-match buildup and minute-by-minute updates from the clash.

  • June 16, 2024 17:29
    Why is Robert Lewandowski not starting in POL v NED today?

    Poland vs Netherlands, EURO 2024: Why is Robert Lewandowski not starting in POL v NED today?

    Poland will open in European Championship 2024 campaign against Netherlands in the opening game of Group C, at the Volksparkstadion on Sunday.

  • June 16, 2024 17:27
    Poland starting line-up!
  • June 16, 2024 17:23
    Netherlands starting line-up!
  • June 16, 2024 17:15
    Euro 2024: Poland vs Netherlands predicted lineups

    Euro 2024: Poland vs Netherlands predicted lineups, formation

    As far as team news is concerned, the Dutch must do without playmaker Frenkie de Jong due to an ankle injury. Poland talisman Robert Lewandowski will also miss the opening game.

  • June 16, 2024 17:07
    Preview

    Stripped of their leading lights, the Netherlands and Poland limp to the start line at the European Championship on Sunday when they begin their Group D campaign in Hamburg.


    The Dutch must do without playmaker Frenkie de Jong due to an ankle injury and Poland talisman Robert Lewandowski will also miss the opening game. 


    Poland was already without right-back Matty Cash and striker Arkadiusz Milik when forward Karol Swiderski hurt his ankle while celebrating the opening goal in Monday’s friendly against Turkey. He and Lewandowski should, however, be fit for the second group game against Austria.


    Read the full preview HERE


    When and where will the Poland vs Netherlands Euro 2024 match kick off?


    The Poland vs Netherlands Euro 2024 will kick off at 6:30 PM IST, on Sunday, June 16 at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg. 


    Where to watch the live telecast of the Poland vs Netherlands Euro 2024 match?


    The Poland vs Netherlands Euro 2024 match will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.. 


    Where can you live stream the Poland vs Netherlands Euro 2024 match?


    The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website

