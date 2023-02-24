Football

Spurs’ Conte close to return but not in time for Chelsea, says assistant coach Stellini

Conte is recovering from gallbladder surgery last month. He did come back to the touchline for two Spurs’ games two weeks ago, but then needed more time away to recuperate.

Reuters
24 February, 2023 21:06 IST
Stellini has a 100% record in the four games he has taken charge of in all competitions in Conte's absence.

Stellini has a 100% record in the four games he has taken charge of in all competitions in Conte’s absence. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Conte is recovering from gallbladder surgery last month. He did come back to the touchline for two Spurs’ games two weeks ago, but then needed more time away to recuperate.

Antonio Conte will not return to the sidelines for Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday, assistant Cristian Stellini said, insisting the Italian coach will be back soon as he can “feel his energy”.

Conte is recovering from gallbladder surgery last month. He did come back to the touchline for two Spurs’ games two weeks ago, but then needed more time away to recuperate.

Stellini, who has a 100% record in the four games he has taken charge of in all competitions, admitted his boss is not taking much of a break.

“It’s not the moment (for Conte to return),” Stellini told a news conference on Friday. “It’s very close though because I can feel his energy. We have a call three or four times a day and in the evening.

“We speak a lot and if we compare with when Antonio had the surgery three weeks ago he is completely involved. He can watch the training and the energy is completely different. He’s involved in every situation and every decision.”

Taking the team in Conte’s absence has also opened Stellini’s eyes to the possibility of becoming a manager full time one day.

“I enjoy a lot to be a coach in charge but when you take a decision you have to do your best,” Stellini added.

“Sometimes I think about being a coach and it’s a dream. But I’m an assistant and that’s the reality. I feel I’m good in this job (as an assistant) to continue.”

