Rahim Ali signs up to play for Chennaiyin FC for two more years

Forward Rahim Ali will continue to represent Chennaiyin FC for two more years as he has signed a contract extension with the club.

Rahim scored two goals for CFC during the 2020-21 season, playing a full season in the Indian Super League for the first time. He was signed by CFC in 2018 but did not make his debut for the club until 2019-20.

Rahim, a product of the AIFF Elite Academy, has also played for Indian Arrows. He played for India in the U-17 World Cup in 2017.

"I am really excited to continue my journey and learning with Chennaiyin FC," Rahim said.

"I feel really good, having extended my stay at the club. I am looking forward to getting back on the pitch in CFC colours. The last season in Goa was one of immense experience and exposure. I am really grateful for the opportunities I have received; that I got a chance to prove myself."

Vita Dani, co-owner, Chennaiyin FC, said, "We are immensely delighted to have Rahim (Ali) continuing his journey and development with us. Last season he showcased the potential he possesses, and we are excited to see him go from strength to strength in the coming campaigns. Rahim (Ali) represents the present and future of Indian football, and we are really happy to see him grow in CFC blue."