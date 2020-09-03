Football

Messi has to make his own decision on Barcelona exit' - Rakitic

Ivan Rakitic feels Lionel Messi is the best person to make a decision regarding his future.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
03 September, 2020 14:12 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
03 September, 2020 14:12 IST
Lionel Messi
Messi has to make his own decision on Barcelona exit' - Rakitic
Man City's Garcia gives verdict on potential team-mate Messi
Lionel Messi
Koeman gets to work at Barca...without Messi
Mason Greenwood
Mason Greenwood 'honoured' to be an England player
 More Videos
Messi on the move? The Barcelona fans view
Kai Havertz
Kai Havertz: Chelsea's new star?
Kai Havertz
Bosz doesn't expect Havertz to return to Leverkusen training
Barcelona trains without Messi
I need to convince Arsenal players of their own quality - Arteta
100
Messi skips Barcelona's pre-season medical
Majestic Lyon beats Wolfsburg to win Women's Champions League
Blame me for Brewster penalty miss - Jurgen Klopp