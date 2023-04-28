Real Madrid’s Modric a doubt for Copa del Rey final

Real Madrid’s Luka Modric has suffered a thigh injury, and the veteran midfielder could be a doubt for their Copa del Rey final against Osasuna on May 6, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.

Modric, 37, played a little over an hour in Real’s 4-2 defeat by Girona over the weekend before he was substituted.

Real will be looking to win the Copa del Rey for the 20th time.

“He had an injury in the match against Girona and is out of action,” Ancelotti told reporters ahead of Saturday’s LaLiga game against Almeria.

“It’s pending evolution and we don’t know if he will be fit for the Copa match. We are hurt and we hope he can recover soon to play in the important matches”.

Real hosts Manchester City in the first leg of its Champions League semi-final on May 9.

It currently sits second in LaLiga, 11 points behind leader Barcelona after 31 games and two points ahead of Atletico Madrid. Ancelotti’s side also faces fourth-placed Real Sociedad in the league on Tuesday.