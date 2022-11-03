RoundGlass Punjab FC announces squad for its third I-League campaign

Football

RoundGlass Punjab FC announced its squad leading up to the I-League 2022-23 on Thursday.

03 November, 2022 15:44 IST
(L-R) Deepak Devrani, Kiran Kumar Limbu, Staikos Vergetis, Luka Majcen, Bikash Yumnam.

(L-R) Deepak Devrani, Kiran Kumar Limbu, Staikos Vergetis, Luka Majcen, Bikash Yumnam. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The team has been training under the Greek coach’s guidance for over a month and has so far played seven friendlies.

Coach Staikos Vergetis said, “We have had a good pre-season so far and have been able to try different tactics with the squad. The team has the balance of experienced players, who have played in multiple seasons of the I-League, and young players who, I believe, will live up to their potential.”

“As a club, we work towards playing a brand of football which can excite and inspire the children to take up the sport. And, on the ground, irrespective of the result, this team will fight throughout the 90 minutes of the game. Be it in attack, defence or transition, the players will fight for every ball, and I request the fans to come out large numbers and show us their support as we start our I-League campaign”, he added.

RoundGlass Punjab FC squad for the I-League season 2022-23:
Goalkeepers: Kiran Kumar Limbu (Nepal), Ravi Kumar, Abujam Penand Singh, Jaskarenvir Singh, Ayush Deshwal
Defenders: Aleksandar Ignjatovic (Serbia), Deepak Devrani, Shankar Sampingiraj, Hmingthanmawia, Tarif Akhand, Mohammed Salah, Naocha Singh, Bikash Yumnam, Suresh Meitei, Tekcham Abhishek Singh
Midfielders: Adnan Secerovic (Bosnia & Herzegovina), Brandon Vanlalremdika, Samuel Lalmuanpuia, Bidyananda Singh, Freddy Lallawmawma, Ajay Chhetri, Ashis Pradhan, Sunil Soren, Khaiminthang Lhungdim, Maheson Singh, Aphaoba Singh, Suranjit Singh, Manglenthang Kipgen, Ranjan Soren
Forwards: Luka Majcen (Slovenia), Juan Mera (Spain), Daniel Lalhlimpuia, Krishnananda Singh, Ronaldo Oliveira, Pranjal Bhumij, Yendrembam Boby Singh

