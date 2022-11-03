RoundGlass Punjab FC announces squad for its third I-League campaign

RoundGlass Punjab FC announced its squad leading up to the I-League 2022-23 on Thursday.

The team has been training under the Greek coach’s guidance for over a month and has so far played seven friendlies.

Coach Staikos Vergetis said, “We have had a good pre-season so far and have been able to try different tactics with the squad. The team has the balance of experienced players, who have played in multiple seasons of the I-League, and young players who, I believe, will live up to their potential.”

“As a club, we work towards playing a brand of football which can excite and inspire the children to take up the sport. And, on the ground, irrespective of the result, this team will fight throughout the 90 minutes of the game. Be it in attack, defence or transition, the players will fight for every ball, and I request the fans to come out large numbers and show us their support as we start our I-League campaign”, he added.