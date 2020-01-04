Rumour Has It: Real Madrid to sign €30m Reinier, Chelsea to wait for Sancho and Werner

Real Madrid is said to be close to signing yet another rising Brazilian star.

Zinedine Zidane's side has reportedly agreed a fee for Flamengo's Reinier, who could move to Spain this month. Chelsea, meanwhile, may have to wait until after the season has finished until its top targets become available.

TOP STORY – REAL MADRID TO SIGN REINIER FOR €30M

According to widespread reports, Real Madrid is close to finalising a deal to sign Flamengo's Reinier. The 17-year-old could move to the Spanish capital in January and spend the rest of the season with Raul's Castilla team.

Reinier, who turns 18 on January 19 and will therefore become an easier deal to complete, will apparently cost €30m plus potential add-ons.

ROUND-UP

- Chelsea wants to sign Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner, but the Premier League club knows it is likely to have to wait until the end of the season to complete the deals, according to Goal.

Jadon Sancho in camp with England - Getty Images

- Elsewhere in London, Sky Sports say West Ham has held talks with Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes, a reported target for Manchester United. David Moyes said of the club's interest: "He is a name mentioned alongside many."

- Inter is the latest team to be interested in Christian Eriksen, say Tuttomercatoweb. Directors Giuseppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio want to close the deal quickly but Tottenham's £30m asking price is a problem.

- Nikola Kalinic has been offered to Newcastle United as he has struggled for football since joining Roma on loan from Atletico Madrid, say Marca.

- Still with Marca, Real Madrid has apparently earmarked three Lille players as potential signings for 2020: Boubakary Soumare, Victor Osimhen and Gabriel.

- Sky Sports claim Jan Vertonghen is now more likely to join Napoli from Tottenham this month, as Ajax has apparently cooled its interest in its former defender.

Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen - Getty Images

- David Beckham's Inter Miami is set to appoint a new coach in the form of Anthony Pulis, the son of ex-Stoke City boss Tony. Pulis will work as assistant to Diego Alonso, say The Telegraph.